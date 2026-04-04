Toaster Trailer: Wedding gift gone wrong triggers chaos in Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra’s dark comedy

Mumbai: Netflix has dropped the official trailer of its upcoming dark comedy 'Toaster,' offering a glimpse into a chaotic narrative where frugality spirals into absurdity.

Headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, the film is set to premiere on April 15.

Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary and produced by Patralekhaa under Kampa Film, 'Toaster' centres on Ramakant, a man whose deep-rooted stinginess dictates every aspect of his life.

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The trailer introduces Rao as the meticulous and uncompromising Ramakant, a self-proclaimed "kanjoos" who believes every rupee saved is a victory.

The story kicks off with a seemingly trivial incident, Ramakant gifting a toaster at a wedding. However, when the wedding is abruptly called off, his fixation on retrieving the appliance triggers a chain of increasingly complicated and chaotic events. What begins as a simple mission soon escalates into a series of messy situations, pulling in everyone around him.

The film blends dark humour with situational chaos, leaning heavily on its ensemble cast, which includes Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Farah Khan, Upendra Limaye, Vinod Rawat, Jitendra Joshi, and Seema Pahwa. Each character contributes to the film's escalating confusion, adding layers to its fast-paced narrative.

Speaking about the project, Rajkummar Rao said, "This is a special one for me as it marks our first film under our production house, Kampa Film and produced by Patralekhaa. I'm truly excited to bring this story to audiences. What really drew me to Toaster was how something so small can completely take over a person's mind. Ramakant is someone who genuinely believes he's doing the right thing. He doesn't see his actions as extreme, he sees them as practical."

He added, "But that's exactly what makes the journey so unpredictable. It's a story that comes from a very real place, and watching that sincerity spiral into chaos is what makes the film both engaging and entertaining. It was also a joy working with such a brilliant cast, which really brought this world to life."

With a screenplay by Parveez Shaikh, Akshat Ghildial, and Anagh Mukerjee, Toaster promises a sharp, character-driven narrative where a minor obsession leads to major consequences.

The film premieres on the OTT channel on April 15.