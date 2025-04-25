New Delhi: Mark your calendars and fasten your seatbelts because Ethan Hunt is punching in early! Fans of the iconic franchise now won't have to wait as long to witness Ethan Hunt’s final mission unfold on the big screen as Paramount Pictures India announces that the highly anticipated Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will now hit theatres on May 17th, 2025, Saturday – 6 days ahead of schedule (May 23. 2025).

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning India Release

The move comes in response to overwhelming fan excitement and demand worldwide. With the franchise's trademark adrenaline and heart, The Final Reckoning promises an experience like no other — one last mission, packed with epic scale, emotional stakes, and edge-of-your-seat thrills that only Mission: Impossible can deliver. This is truly the send-off fans have been waiting for.

Paramount Pictures and Skydance Present A Tom Cruise Production “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING” directed by Christopher McQuarrie. \

This action juggernaut features a powerhouse ensemble including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Tramell Tillman, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Mark Gatiss, Rolf Saxon, and Lucy Tulugarjuk.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 17, 2025, as MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING releases in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu and get ready to step into a world where lives, choices and missions diverge for one last time!