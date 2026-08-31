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Top 10 highest-rated Bollywood movies on IMDb: 'Dhurandhar' not in the spot despite being in Top 100; Check full list

From timeless classics to modern benchmarks, take a look at the top 10 highest-rated Hindi movies from IMDb’s top 100 list that every cinephile must watch.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 08:20 AM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 08:20 AM IST
Top 10 highest-rated Bollywood movies on IMDb: 'Dhurandhar' not in the spot despite being in Top 100; Check full list
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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Top 10 highest-rated Bollywood movies on IMDb: 'Dhurandhar' not in the spot despite being in Top 100; Check full list
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