/Top 10 highest-rated Bollywood movies on IMDb: 'Dhurandhar' not in the spot despite being in Top 100; Check full list

Top 10 IMDb movies: Hindi cinema has delivered decades of unforgettable storytelling, marked by ground-breaking direction, legendary performances, and timeless narratives. Compiling the finest directed films according to IMDb's top 100 list reflects the artistic depth of the industry. While recent blockbuster hits like Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar have successfully claimed a spot within IMDb's top 100, Aditya Dhar's directorial failed to make it to the top 10 spot.
Here is a look at the Top 10 highest-rated Hindi movies of all time from the list as per IMDb:
Main Cast: Aamir Khan (Bhuvan), Gracy Singh (Gauri), Rachel Shelley (Elizabeth Russell), Paul Blackthorne (Captain Andrew Russell), Raghubir Yadav (Bhura), Rajesh Vivek (Guran), Yashpal Sharma (Lakha), Kulbhushan Kharbanda (Raja Puran Singh)
Set in 1893 during the British Raj, the film centers on the drought-stricken village of Champaner. Facing a severe crop failure, the villagers are pushed to the brink when the arrogant British commander, Captain Andrew Russell, demands double the oppressive land tax (lagaan). When a defiant young villager named Bhuvan challenges the unfair decree, Russell proposes a high-stakes wager: the villagers must face the British army in a game of cricket. A victory will grant the village a three-year tax exemption, but a defeat will force them to pay triple the original amount. Despite having no knowledge of the sport, Bhuvan rallies a diverse group of villagers to master the foreign game, receiving secret assistance from Russell's compassionate sister, Elizabeth.
Main Cast: Manoj Bajpayee (Sardar Khan), Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Faizal Khan), Tigmanshu Dhulia (Ramadhir Singh), Richa Chadha (Nagma Khatoon), Huma Qureshi (Mohsina), Reema Sen (Durga), Jaideep Ahlawat (Shahid Khan), Pankaj Tripathi (Sultan Qureshi), Zeishan Quadri (Definite Khan)
Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Gangs of Wasseypur is a raw, two-part Indian crime epic that chronicles a brutal, three-generational blood feud rooted in the coal mafia of Wasseypur and Dhanbad, spanning six decades from the 1940s to the 2000s.
Main Cast: Aamir Khan (Daljit "DJ" Singh / Chandrashekhar Azad), Siddharth (Karan Singhania / Bhagat Singh), Sharman Joshi (Sukhi Ram / Shivaram Rajguru), Kunal Kapoor (Aslam Khan / Ashfaqulla Khan), Atul Kulkarni (Lakshman Pandey / Ram Prasad Bismil), Soha Ali Khan (Sonia Chaudhary / Durgawati Devi), Alice Patten (Sue McKinley), R. Madhavan (Flight Lt. Ajay Singh Rathod)
Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Rang De Basanti (2006) centres on British filmmaker Sue McKinley, who arrives in New Delhi to produce an independent documentary on India's legendary freedom fighters. She recruits a group of carefree college friends—DJ, Karan, Aslam, Sukhi, and Sonia—to play the revolutionary roles. As they rehearse the lives of figures like Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad, the line between past and present blurs. Their world collapses when Sonia's fiancé, Air Force pilot Ajay Rathod, dies in a MiG crash, and the government attempts to cover up a mechanical flaw by blaming pilot error. Enraged by the betrayal and a violent police crackdown on their peaceful protest, the group channels the spirit of the revolutionaries they portrayed to demand justice.
Main Cast: Prithviraj Kapoor (Emperor Akbar), Dilip Kumar (Prince Salim), Madhubala (Anarkali), Durga Khote (Maharani Jodha Bai), Nigar Sultana (Bahar), Ajit Khan (Durjan Singh)
Directed by K. Asif, Mughal-e-Azam (1960) is an epic historical drama set in the 16th century that chronicles the tragic romance between Mughal Prince Salim and Anarkali, a captivating court dancer. When Emperor Akbar strongly opposes their union due to her low social status, the rift between father and son escalates into an all-out war, threatening the stability of the entire Mughal Empire.
Main Cast: Naseeruddin Shah (Anirudh Parmar), Shabana Azmi (Kavita Prasad), Om Puri (Dubey), Mohan Gokhale (Jagdish), Sudha Chopra (Manju Bhardwaj)
Directed by Sai Paranjpye, Sparsh centres on Anirudh Parmar, a fiercely independent visually impaired principal running a school for the blind. When he meets Kavita, a grieving social worker, a mutual attraction grows into a proposal of marriage. However, as their relationship deepens, Anirudh begins to struggle with inner doubts, fearing that Kavita's affection stems from pity and patronage rather than genuine love.
Main Cast: Sanjeev Kumar (Haricharan "Hari" Mathur), Jaya Bhaduri (Aarti Mathur), Om Shivpuri (Uncle Narayan), Asrani (Kanu), Dina Pathak (Durga), Seema Deo (Teacher), Dilip Kumar (Cameo as himself)
Directed by Gulzar, Koshish follows a speech- and hearing-impaired couple, Hari and Aarti, as they navigate an unsupportive society. Facing personal loss, financial hardship, and exploitation, the duo relies on their resilience and deep connection to raise a family and build a life of dignity against all odds.
Main Cast: Aamir Khan (Rancho), R. Madhavan (Farhan Qureshi), Sharman Joshi (Raju Rastogi), Kareena Kapoor (Pia), Boman Irani (Viru Sahastrabuddhe), Mona Singh (Mona)
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots follows two friends as they embark on a journey to find their long-lost college roommate, Rancho. Through flashbacks, the film explores how Rancho’s unconventional, passion-driven approach to learning challenged the rigid engineering education system and transformed the lives of everyone around him.
Main Cast: Vicky Kaushal (Udham Singh), Shaun Scott (Michael O'Dwyer), Stephen Hogan (Avtar Singh), Banita Sandhu (Reshma), Amol Parashar (Bhagat Singh)
Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham tells the gripping historical story of Punjabi Sikh revolutionary Udham Singh. Driven by the deep trauma of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, he spends two decades living under various aliases across Europe to execute the assassination of Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab responsible for the tragedy.
Main Cast: Shah Rukh Khan (Mohan Bhargava), Gayatri Joshi (Gita), Kishori Ballal (Kaveri Amma), Rajesh Vivek (Nivaran), Daya Shankar Pandey (Mela Ram)
Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Swades follows Mohan Bhargava, a successful NASA scientist who returns to a rural Indian village to find his childhood nanny, Kaveri Amma, and bring her to the United States. During his stay, he encounters the harsh realities of village life, rediscovers his cultural roots, and uses his engineering knowledge to empower the local community.
Main Cast: Darsheel Safary (Ishaan Nandkishore Awasthi), Aamir Khan (Ram Shankar Nikumbh), Tisca Chopra (Maya Awasthi), Vipin Sharma (Nandkishore Awasthi), Sachet Engineer (Yohan Awasthi)
Directed by Aamir Khan, Taare Zameen Par centres on eight-year-old Ishaan, an imaginative boy who is dismissed as lazy and troublemaking by his teachers and parents due to his academic struggles. Sent away to a strict boarding school, Ishaan sinks into despair until a compassionate new art teacher, Ram Shankar Nikumbh, recognises his dyslexia and helps him unlock his true potential.
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