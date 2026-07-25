Netflix expands its streaming catalogue every month with a diverse lineup of movies and shows tailored for audiences across various genres and languages. To keep subscribers tuned into what's hot, the platform regularly updates its trending charts, spotlighting the most-watched and talked-about titles.
Here is a look at the top 10 movies currently dominating the charts in India:
The narrative follows Arjun Mehra, an ace lawyer backed into a corner when his daughter is diagnosed with leukaemia. Desperate to secure life-saving medical treatment, he is forced to take on the defence of a high-profile murder accused.
Netflix’s Con City centres on an eccentric "found family" of former small-time grifters operating a hotel in Mangalore. When a ruthless gang abducts a young boy under their protection, the crew is forced back into the criminal world to pull off one final, high-stakes heist.
The 2026 Hindi romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do follows Prajapati Pandey and his wife Aparna, whose quiet married life is thrown into hilarious turmoil following unexpected entanglements with Chanchal Kumari and Nilofer Khan.
Netflix’s comedy film 72 Hours follows Joe Nixon, a 40-year-old advertising executive who accidentally gets added to a Gen-Z Miami bachelor party group chat. Deciding to tag along to study youth culture, his getaway quickly spirals into chaos involving a drug cartel and unexpected personal growth.
Starring Arjun Sarja and Preity Mukhundhan, the 2026 action thriller Blast centers on a family of skilled martial arts experts who are forced to put their combat training to the ultimate test when they take on a corrupt corporate syndicate.
The 2026 Hindi comedy-drama Daadi Ki Shaadi stars Neetu Kapoor as Vimla Ahuja, a spirited widowed grandmother in Shimla whose family is thrown into complete chaos when a misinterpreted social media post hints that she is set to remarry a retired army officer.
Set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, Peddi centres on a daily-wage labourer who competes in money sports to fight for his unmapped village's identity. Facing a career-ending injury, he refuses to give up, launching a high-stakes comeback with the help of a prosthetic.
Netflix’s Mexican psychological thriller Desire (Deseo) centres on Lucero, a successful lawyer trapped in a stagnant 20-year marriage. When she sparks a passionate affair with her daughter’s young swimming coach, Matías, it triggers a treacherous spiral of obsession, manipulation, and murder.
The 2026 Thai action thriller The Debt Collector follows Num, a terminally ill former enforcer who steps back into the criminal underworld to shield innocent victims from a violent loan shark and his ruthless son.
Bhooth Bangla revolves around siblings Arjun Acharya and Meera, who inherit an ancestral palace in Mangalpur. Intent on holding Meera's wedding at the family estate, the duo presses forward despite chilling local warnings about Vadhusur, a legendary demonic entity notorious for abducting newlywed brides.
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