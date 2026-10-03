Netflix continues to broaden its digital presence across India, releasing an expansive selection of titles tailored to diverse genres and regional languages. Offering a direct look into real-time viewing trends across the country, the platform’s daily Top 10 list highlights the movies capturing maximum audience attention right now.
Here is a breakdown of the top 10 films currently trending on Netflix India:
Romanchakam is a 2026 Telugu romantic comedy-drama centring on a young engineering graduate in Hyderabad who launches a dating app startup. His life and carefully calculated plans fall into turmoil when he falls for an enigmatic user on his own platform.
Vishwanath & Sons is a romantic family drama following a 42-year-old, emotionally reserved businessman and former Olympic shooter. After opting for fatherhood via surrogacy, his world undergoes a profound shift as he forms an unconventional bond with the surrogate mother.
Irumudi is an emotional action-drama centred on Trinath (Ravi Teja), an alcohol-dependent father who undertakes a demanding 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha spiritual pilgrimage to fulfil the heartfelt request of his young daughter, Manikanta.
The 2026 Tamil comedy-drama Modha Rathri tracks two reluctant strangers forced into an arranged marriage by their families, setting off a chaotic and revealing chain of events on their wedding night.
Ohh My Dog (2026) is an emotional Hindi family drama directed by Amit Rai that follows two parallel, intertwined search missions across Assam and Bihar, celebrating the deep connection between humans and dogs.
Baby Do Die Do is a 2026 Hindi action-thriller following Baby, a deaf and nonverbal woman. Operating as a covert hitwoman in Mumbai, she leads a secret double life while tracking down her sister's killer.
The Infinity Castle Arc marks the high-stakes final battle where the entire Demon Slayer Corps is plunged into Muzan Kibutsuji's shifting, multi-dimensional fortress to engage in all-out warfare against the remaining Upper Rank demons and the Demon King himself.
Lust Stories 3 is a Hindi anthology film dissecting contemporary relationships, desires, and intimacy across four distinct short film segments helmed by directors Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bhardwaj.
Rounding out the list, Unabomber is a gripping biographical drama detailing the life of Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski—a brilliant mathematical prodigy who turned into a reclusive domestic terrorist, executing a 17-year bombing campaign across the United States.
Dhamaal 4 expands the hit comedy franchise with a frantic treasure hunt spearheaded by Guddu, joining a group of eccentric characters pursuing the hidden wealth of a pirate named Shaitan Singh.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.