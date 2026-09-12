Netflix Top 10 Movies in India: Family Dramas, Action Thrillers, and Blockbuster Comedies Rule the Charts
Netflix continues to expand its streaming library in India with a fresh lineup of films every month, catering to viewers across diverse genres and regional languages. Reflecting real-time viewing trends across the country, the platform's daily top 10 list offers a glimpse into the titles capturing the largest digital audiences.
Taking the top spot on the charts is Vishwanath & Sons, a romantic family drama centering on an emotionally guarded, 42-year-old businessman and Olympic shooter. After having a child via surrogacy, his life takes an unexpected turn as he forms a deep, unconventional bond with the surrogate mother.
Securing the second spot, Dhamaal 4 continues the signature chaotic formula of the hit slapstick franchise. The madcap comedy follows a group of greedy misfits locked in a high-stakes, confusion-filled treasure hunt.
Tracing the extraordinary journey of self-taught inventor and industrialist G. D. Naidu—often celebrated as the "Edison of India"—the biographical drama G.D.N. ranks at number three. The film focuses on the pivotal moments and innovations that defined his legacy.
Holding the fourth position, Gandhari delivers an intense emotional thriller centered on a mother's relentless pursuit to locate and rescue her kidnapped daughter, driven by themes of revenge, survival, and redemption.
At number five, Korean Kanakaraju follows Kanakaraju (Varun Tej), a hot-tempered young man from Rayalaseema running a traditional bhajana troupe. His life takes a comedic turn through his relationship with Chaitra (Ritika Nayak), a local worker who is deeply obsessed with K-pop, K-dramas, and Korean culture.
The high-octane YRF spy universe entry Alpha claims the sixth spot. The action thriller follows Sita, a lethal super-soldier who turns rogue against her commanding officer after uncovering dark truths about her family and stolen childhood.
Homi Adajania's romantic comedy-drama Cocktail 2 comes in at number seven. The film explores the dynamics of a long-term live-in couple whose steady relationship is thrown into chaos by an ill-conceived loyalty test and an unpredictable love triangle.
Ranking eighth is the crime thriller Newton's 3rd Law. The plot revolves around a meticulous police investigation attempting to unravel a mysterious double murder that took place decades earlier in 1999.
Maintaining a spot in the top ten at number nine, the creature feature Anaconda 3: Offspring follows the bloody rampage of two super-sized, genetically modified hybrid snakes that escape a secret facility in Romania.
Rounding out the top ten is Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, a Tamil romantic-comedy directed by and starring Elan alongside Saanve Megghana. The film subverts traditional post-wedding expectations through a unique gender-role twist starting right at the marriage altar.
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