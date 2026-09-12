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Top 10 movies in India on Netflix today (September 12, 2026): Cocktail 2 to Vishwanath & Sons - Check what's trending now

From family dramas like Vishwanath & Sons and slapstick comedies like Dhamaal 4 to high-octane thrillers, Netflix’s latest Top 10 list in India highlights a diverse mix of trending titles across genres and languages.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 10:17 AM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 10:17 AM IST
Top 10 movies in India on Netflix today (September 12, 2026): Cocktail 2 to Vishwanath & Sons - Check what's trending now
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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Top 10 movies in India on Netflix today (September 12, 2026): Cocktail 2 to Vishwanath & Sons - Check what's trending now
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