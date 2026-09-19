Netflix continues to expand its streaming library in India with a fresh lineup of films every month, catering to viewers across diverse genres and regional languages. Reflecting real-time viewing trends across the country, the platform's daily top 10 list offers a clear look into the titles capturing the largest digital audiences right now.
Here is a closer look at the current Netflix Top 10 movies trending in India:
Taking the top spot, Irumudi is an emotional action-drama centered around Trinath (Ravi Teja), an alcohol-addicted father who embarks on a 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha spiritual journey at the heartfelt request of his daughter, Manikanta.
Securing the second spot is Vishwanath & Sons, a romantic family drama following a 42-year-old, emotionally guarded businessman and Olympic shooter. After deciding to have a child via surrogacy, his life undergoes a dramatic shift as he develops a deep, unconventional bond with the surrogate mother.
Rounding out the top three is the 2026 Tamil comedy-drama Modha Rathri (also spelt Modha Rathiri). The narrative revolves around two reluctant strangers forced into an arranged marriage by their families, triggering a chaotic and revealing wedding night.
The third instalment in the popular Netflix anthology franchise, Lust Stories 3, lands at number four. The 2026 release dives into themes of modern intimacy, female desire, and underlying relationship tensions across four distinct short films.
Ranking at number five is GDN, a biographical drama detailing the extraordinary life of G. D. Naidu—frequently referred to as the "Edison of India." The film spotlights the pivotal inventions and career milestones of the self-taught industrialist.
Bringing slapstick comedy to the list, Dhamaal 4 continues the signature chaotic style of the popular franchise. The plot follows a familiar group of eccentric misfits locked in a high-stakes, confusion-led treasure hunt.
Occupying the seventh position, Gandhari is a high-strung emotional thriller following a mother's fierce, relentless mission to track down and save her kidnapped daughter, driven by themes of vengeance and survival.
The latest entry from the YRF spy universe, Alpha, takes the eighth spot. The action feature stars Sita, a lethal super-soldier who goes rogue against her commanding officer after unearthing dark secrets regarding her family and past.
Landing at number nine, Best of the Best follows Maya and Anjali as they join UCLA’s competitive Bollywood-fusion dance team, managing college life, fierce campus rivalries, and the strength of their friendship.
Closing out the top ten is Korean Kanakaraju, featuring Varun Tej as a quick-tempered young man from Rayalaseema running a traditional bhajana troupe. The comedy kicks into gear through his relationship with Chaitra (Ritika Nayak), a local worker consumed by Korean culture, K-dramas, and K-pop.
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