Netflix continues to expand its digital library in India, rolling out a fresh lineup of titles catering to audiences across diverse genres and regional languages. Reflecting real-time viewing habits across the country, the streaming giant’s daily Top 10 list offers a clear look into the films driving maximum viewership right now.
Here is a closer look at the top 10 movies currently trending on Netflix India:
Taking the top spot on the chart, Irumudi is an emotional action-drama centred around Trinath (Ravi Teja), an alcohol-addicted father who embarks on a strict 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha spiritual journey at the heartfelt request of his young daughter, Manikanta.
Securing the second spot, the 2026 Tamil comedy-drama Modha Rathri revolves around two reluctant strangers forced into an arranged marriage by their families, triggering a chaotic and revealing sequence of events on their wedding night.
In third place, Vishwanath & Sons is a romantic family drama following a 42-year-old, emotionally guarded businessman and former Olympic shooter. After deciding to have a child via surrogacy, his life undergoes a dramatic shift when he develops a deep, unconventional bond with the surrogate mother.
Ranking fourth is Baby Do Die Do, a 2026 Hindi action-thriller following a deaf and nonverbal woman named Baby. She leads a double life as a secret hitwoman in Mumbai while hunting down her sister's killer.
Holding the fifth position, Lust Stories 3 is a Hindi-language anthology film exploring modern relationships, desire, and intimacy through four distinct short film segments directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bhardwaj.
Coming in at number six, Dhamaal 4 continues the hit comedy franchise with a chaotic treasure hunt led by Guddu and an ensemble of eccentric characters chasing the hidden riches of a pirate named Shaitan Singh.
In seventh place, the Taapsee Pannu-starrer thriller Gandhari follows Bani, a frantic mother whose young daughter, Mishty, is kidnapped during a sudden, violent attack at a railway station in the fictional town of Joypurra.
Occupying the eighth spot, G.D.N. is a biographical drama capturing the inspiring life, struggles, and pioneering innovations of self-taught Indian inventor and industrialist Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu (G.D. Naidu), widely celebrated as the "Edison of India."
At number nine, Best of the Best centers on two lifelong best friends, Maya and Anjali, as they navigate the pressure of college life and competitive collegiate Bollywood fusion dance competitions at UCLA.
Rounding out the top 10 list is Unabomber, a riveting biographical drama exploring the life of Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski—a brilliant mathematics prodigy who turned into a reclusive domestic terrorist and carried out a 17-year bombing campaign across the United States.
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