New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol's maiden Pan-India film 'JAAT' is making the right kind of noise ahead of its release. The makers have dropped the sizzling dance number 'Touch Kiya' from action-packed movie featuring the very stunning Urvashi Rautela alongside the ruthless villain duo Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh.

URVASHI RAUTELA'S DANCE NUMBER

'Touch Kiya' is a high-energy track, sung by the talented Madhubanti Bagchi and Shahid Mallya, with lyrics penned by Kumaar and music composed by Thaman S, promises to be a chartbuster.

JAAT TRAILER AND RELEASE DATE

'JAAT' produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers, boasts a stellar cast lead by Sunny Deol, including Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra. The film is set to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience with breathtaking action sequences choreographed by Anl Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat.

The trailer has already left audiences on the edge of their seats, showcasing Sunny Deol's character "Jaat" as he faces off against his deadly nemesis, Randeep Hooda's "Ranatunga," and his brother, Vineet Kumar Singh's "Somulu."

The high-octane trailer features jaw-dropping stunts and intense combat scenes, promising an adrenaline rush like never before. The trailer launch event was graced by the presence of Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, director Gopichand Malineni, and producers Naveen Yerneni and T G Viswa Prasad.

Thaman S's dynamic soundtrack, Rishi Punjabi's vivid cinematography, Navin Nooli's precise editing, and Avinash Kolla's immersive production design will captivate the audiences on April 10, 2025, as 'JAAT' is set to explode onto screens worldwide.