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  • /'Toxic' first song 'Tabaahi' out: Yash and Kiara Advani set the screen on fire with explosive romance - Watch

'Toxic' first song 'Tabaahi' out: Yash and Kiara Advani set the screen on fire with explosive romance - Watch

The makers of 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' have finally unveiled the film's first song, 'Tabaahi', offering fans a stunning glimpse into Yash and Kiara Advani's intense on-screen romance. Packed with breathtaking visuals and powerful music, the track has heightened anticipation for one of the year's biggest releases.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 01:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
'Toxic' first song 'Tabaahi' out: Yash and Kiara Advani set the screen on fire with explosive romance - Watch
Image Credit: Yash, Instagram

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