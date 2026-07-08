/'Toxic' first song 'Tabaahi' out: Yash and Kiara Advani set the screen on fire with explosive romance - Watch

Opening up about the song, Vishal Mishra said, “Tabaahi isn't a love song in the conventional sense, it's love as wreckage, as surrender, as fire that doesn't ask permission. Toxic demanded music that could hold that intensity: epic and intimate at once. Yash Bhai brings a rare conviction to the screen that I tried to match note for note. Tabaahi, for me, was about chasing that raw, unfiltered pulse of love, the kind that consumes before it comforts.”