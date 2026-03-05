Toxic release date row: After avoiding Dhurandhar 2, Yash’s starrer to clash with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai as makers claim they were ‘unaware’

New Delhi: The makers of Toxic, starring Yash, have announced that the film’s release has been postponed from March 19 to June 4, 2026.

According to the makers, the decision was taken in view of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East due to escalating tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States, which has made the conditions unfavourable for the film’s release in that region.

While Toxic has now avoided a box-office clash with Dhurandhar 2, it is set to face fresh competition with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a comedy film starring Varun Dhawan and directed by his father David Dhawan.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Varun Dhawan-starrer had announced its June 4, 2026 release date a few months ago. With Toxic now locking the same date, several media reports suggest that the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai are unhappy with the sudden clash.

A report by Bollywood Hungama stated that Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan, and producer Ramesh Taurani came to know about Toxic’s new release date only after Yash shared the update on social media.

However, a report by Hindustan Times quoted the makers of Toxic as saying that they had informed the team of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in advance about their intention to move the release to June 4. According to the report, the producers of Toxic personally reached out to Ramesh Taurani to avoid any unnecessary friction.

“The discussion happened well before the official announcement of the new release date, so both teams were aware that a clash was on the horizon. It was handled transparently and cordially,” the report quoted the Toxic team as saying.

As of now, both films remain scheduled for release on June 4, 2026.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is a revenge drama in which Yash will be seen in multiple roles. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles.