Toxic teaser OUT: Not for the fainthearted! Watch Yash’s unrecognizable brutal transformation as Raya

Bangalore: The makers of director Geethu Mohandas's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups' on Friday released a gritty and intense teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The 'Toxic' teaser reveals a massive, cinematic world that is both vibrant and brutal. Moving from a circus setting to an East Asian-inspired backdrop, the story spans different time periods with a dark, edgy atmosphere. Yet, beneath the brutal exterior and high-octane visuals, the teaser offers a glimpse into something deeper: a meticulous focus on storytelling and powerhouse performance that serves as the beating heart of this gritty universe.

At the centre of this cinematic storm stands Rocking Star Yash, undergoing a transformation that is nothing short of a total reinvention. His physical evolution serves as one of the film’s most powerful statements, showcasing a range of appearances—from a lean, agile silhouette to a massive, battle-hardened physique—all forged through relentless discipline.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, this evolution goes far deeper than mere aesthetics. Yash infuses each distinct look with precise body language and sharp mannerisms, signaling an intense, layered performance that marks a total departure from his previous roles. These transformations are unlike anything witnessed in the film’s journey so far, signaling a bold new chapter for the superstar.

It may be recalled that the makers have already disclosed the looks and character names of the actresses who are a part of the film. Nayanthara plays Ganga, Kiara Advani plays Nadia, Huma Qureshi plays Elizabeth, Rukmini Vasanth plays Mellisa, and Tara Sutaria stars as Rebecca in the film.

For the unaware, 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' is slated to hit cinemas worldwide on March 19 this year.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages.