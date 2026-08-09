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Toxic trailer out: Yash leads dark world of chaotic relationships | WATCH

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups trailer is out, teasing a visually striking world of intense action, complex relationships and rivalries, ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on August 26.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 08:26 AM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 08:26 AM IST
Toxic trailer out: Yash leads dark world of chaotic relationships | WATCH
Image Credit: Trailer Still

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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