Trailer Of Aamir Khan Productions’ Sitaare Zameen Par To Release On THIS Date

New Delhi: After much anticipation, Aamir Khan Productions has officially announced the trailer release date for Sitaare Zameen Par. The trailer is set to drop on May 8, 2025, further building excitement around what is being called a spiritual sequel to the 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par.

To mark the announcement, the makers also unveiled the film’s first official poster, offering a glimpse into what promises to be another heartwarming and inspiring tale. The poster features Aamir Khan alongside ten debutant actors, sparking widespread buzz across social media.

Sitaare Zameen Par introduces a fresh cast of newcomers, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

The film is directed by R.S. Prasanna, known for his work on Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, a critically acclaimed film that tackled social taboos with sensitivity and humor. Prasanna also directed On a Quest, a biopic on spiritual teacher Swami Chinmayananda Saraswati.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the Aamir Khan Productions banner, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh. The screenplay is penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music composed by the celebrated trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy.

Sitaare Zameen Par is set for a theatrical release on June 20, 2025.