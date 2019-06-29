Trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's 'Jabariya Jodi' to be out on this date—See inside

New Delhi: After making fans go gaga over them in the year 2014 with 'Hasee Toh Phasee', Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra are all set to set the silver screen ablaze in 'Jabariya Jodi'. The film is slated to release in August this year and is eagerly awaited upon.

The release date of the film's trailer is now out and it is sooner than you think!

Both Parineeti and Sidharth shared the trailer release date on Twitter along with unveiling a new motion poster of the film. As per their announcement, the film's trailer will be unveiled on July 1.

Pari wrote, “२ dilwale१ celebration Jabariya shaadi ka invitation! Save the date #JabariyaJodi trailer out in २ days. @SidMalhotra @ektaravikapoor @RuchikaaKapoor @ShaaileshRSingh #PrashantSingh @balajimotionpic @ZeeMusicCompany #JabariyaJodiOn2ndAug”

Sharing the same poster, Sidharth wrote, “२ deewane १ nishana Dulhe ko pakadwana! Save the Date #JabariyaJodi trailer out in २ days.@ParineetiChopra @ektaravikapoor @RuchikaaKapoor @ShaaileshRSingh #PrashantSingh @balajimotionpic @ZeeMusicCompany #JabariyaJodiOn2ndAug”

As can be inferred from the title, the film is based on the concept of groom kidnapping for forced marriages. It is directed by Prashant Singh with Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh as the producers.