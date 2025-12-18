Trailer Of Vir Das Directorial ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ To Be Released Tomorrow

New Delhi: The trailer of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, an upcoming spy comedy backed by Aamir Khan Productions, is set to be released on Thursday, the makers announced on social media.

The film marks the directorial debut of comedian and actor Vir Das, who also features in a lead role alongside Mona Singh. Ahead of the trailer launch, Aamir Khan Productions shared a short video online featuring Aamir Khan and Vir Das in a light-hearted exchange over different versions of the trailer cut. The video quickly gained traction on social media, drawing attention to the project.

Announcing the trailer release, the makers wrote, “A young crazy version or perfectionist ka vision, which cut will make the cut? To know, you’ll have to wait till tomorrow. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos trailer out tomorrow.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos was officially announced earlier this month through a video featuring Aamir Khan and Vir Das. The announcement clip showed the two discussing the film’s genre and tone, with Aamir questioning the balance of action, romance and comedy. The exchange was presented humorously and concluded with praise for the film after initial criticism.

The film is described as a spy comedy and marks Vir Das’s second collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions after Delhi Belly. Mona Singh also plays a key role in the project.

Also Read: Aamir Khan Teams Up With Vir Das For His Directorial Debut, 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos' — Watch Announcement Video

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 16, 2026.

Further details about the film are expected to be revealed following the trailer’s release.