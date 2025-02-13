New Delhi: This summer is going to be even more exciting as Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5 is releasing on 6th June 2025. But to make fans even happier, it's going to be a double treat this Eid as Sajid Nadiadwala is attaching the trailer of Housefull 5 to the Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is one of India's biggest comedy franchises, now reaching its fifth installment. Besides Housefull 5, it’s going to be a blockbuster year for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, with four big releases kicking off with Sikandar. Next up is the Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 4, followed by the untitled Vishal Bhardwaj directorial starring Shahid Kapoor.

This year also marks 75 years of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, making it an even more special year.

Housefull 5 features some of the biggest names in Bollywood, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and more.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 is scheduled to release on 6th June 2025.