Triptii Dimri Feels ‘Dhadak 2’ Will Be Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Best Performance Of His Career

Mumbai: Actress Triptii Dimri has called Siddhant Chaturvedi’s performance in “Dhadak 2” the best of his career so far. In an exclusive interview with IANS, she praised his emotional depth and intensity in the film.

Triptii opened up about her experience working with Siddhant, calling it nothing short of wonderful. She described him as a dedicated and sincere actor. Dimri revealed that Siddhant’s performance deeply moved her when she first watched the film. “It was honestly wonderful. He’s such a dedicated and sincere actor. (laughs) Though I’ve been paid to say this—the money will be transferred after the first of August!

On a serious note, he’s poured his heart and soul into the role. When I watched the film for the first time, I immediately called him and told him, This is the best performance of your career so far. And I truly hope the audience sees that too. He has brought so much depth and honesty to the character of Nilesh.” When asked what drew her to the film, the Animal actress shared that it was the story’s emotional core and the complexity of her character that instantly appealed to her.

Triptii stated, “When I had my first narration with Shazia, we ended up having a long conversation—not just about the film, but about its subject. I felt a deep connection right then. Later at home, I kept thinking about the story, the world it was set in, and especially the character of Vedhi, which I was offered. It just stayed with me. That’s when I realized that this is an important story that must be told.”

“Also, when you meet a director for the first time, you can usually sense how seriously they take the subject matter. I felt that honesty in Shazia. She has a very open heart and mind, yet there’s so much strength and clarity in her voice.

I really wanted to be a part of her vision and to be directed by her.” Helmed by Shazia Iqbal, “Dhadak 2” serves as a follow-up to the 2018 hit “Dhadak,” which originally featured Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.

The upcoming film is backed by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Umesh Bansal, Meenu Arora, and Adar Poonawalla, under the banners of Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures. “Dhadak 2” is slated to hit theatres on 1st August, 2025.