Triptii Dimri thanks Vishal Bhardwaj, Shahid Kapoor and star-studded cast as O'Romeo hits theatres

Mumbai: As her latest film 'O'Romeo' hit the theatres on February 13, actor Triptii Dimri could not resist expressing gratitude to the entire team of the film, including director Vishal Bhardwaj and co-star Shahid Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Triptii wrote, "Afshan isn't just a character, she's fire and fragility in the same breath. She feels deeply, loves fiercely and fights with everything she has. This role challenged me, demanded honesty & pushed me beyond my comfort zone for which I'll always be grateful.... Our film is built with immense passion, heart & belief. From @vishalrbhardwaj sir, I learned how to surrender to the character and truly live Afshan's truth."

She described Shahid as"an incredibly hardworking" actor.

"@shahidkapoor is an incredibly hardworking and supportive co-star .... I had a wonderful time sharing the screen with him...," Triptii added.

She also heaped praise on Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar and Tamannaah Bhatia.

"@avinashtiwary15 fromsharing a love story to standing as rivals, it's been such a beautiful journey... @vikrantmassey your sincerity and craft elevate every scene you step in...had an incredible time working with you. Working with the amazing #FareedaJalal, @iamnanapatekar , @tamannaahspeaks @dishapatani was truly special," her note read.

"I've always believed that it takes a village to make a film and I'm so proud of our entire cast and crew for putting their heart and soul into this. O' Romeo is now in cinemas. Go watch it and let Afshan find a place in your heart too," Triptii concluded.

'O' Romeo' marks the fourth collaboration between Shahid and Vishal Bhardwaj after 'Kaminey', 'Haider', and 'Rangoon'.