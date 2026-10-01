/Tu Hai Meri Kiran first look out: Sonakshi Sinha teases ‘love & obsession’ with husband Zaheer Iqbal

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha treated fans to the first look of her upcoming romantic thriller Tu Hai Meri Kiran, which marks her second film with husband, Zaheer Iqbal. Sharing the poster on her social media account, the actress posed the intriguing question, “Where would you draw the line between LOVE and OBSESSION?” The poster, which immediately sets a mysterious tone for the film, features Sonakshi and Zaheer seated together at a table, with Sonakshi looking away while Zaheer appears to be watching her intently.