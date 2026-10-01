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  • /Tu Hai Meri Kiran first look out: Sonakshi Sinha teases ‘love & obsession’ with husband Zaheer Iqbal

Tu Hai Meri Kiran first look out: Sonakshi Sinha teases ‘love & obsession’ with husband Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal reunite for Tu Hai Meri Kiran, a romantic thriller exploring the line between love and obsession, releasing on October 23, 2026.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 04:42 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 04:42 PM IST
Tu Hai Meri Kiran first look out: Sonakshi Sinha teases ‘love & obsession’ with husband Zaheer Iqbal

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Tu Hai Meri Kiran first look out: Sonakshi Sinha teases ‘love & obsession’ with husband Zaheer Iqbal
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