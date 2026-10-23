/Tu Hai Meri Kiran movie review: Zaheer Iqbal & Sonakshi deliver a power-packed performance

Cast:* Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha, Ankit Gupta, Sherlin Seth, Zarina Wahab, Purnendu Bhattacharya
Director: Karan Rawal
Producers: Vishal Rana, Sarvesh Goel, Ashwani Kumar, Manoj Darak and Nrupal Patel
Runtime: 2 hours 5 minutes
Language: Hindi
Release Date: 23 October 2026
Rating: ★★★★
Story
Tu Hai Meri Kiran explores the unsettling side of love, where affection gradually turns into obsession and relationships become emotionally charged. With a narrative driven by intense confrontations, unexpected twists and dramatic turns, the film keeps viewers invested in the characters and their choices.
Performances
Zaheer Iqbal is the film’s biggest strength. He brings remarkable intensity, rage, vulnerability and freshness to the role of an obsessed lover, delivering a performance that holds attention throughout. His portrayal moves beyond the conventional image of a romantic hero, allowing the character’s emotional complexities and darker impulses to come through convincingly. Zaheer makes his presence felt in the film’s most charged moments and demonstrates an impressive range as a performer.
Sonakshi Sinha looks fabulous and carries her character with confidence. Her scenes with Zaheer are among the film’s highlights, with both actors bringing the required emotional weight and chemistry to their confrontations. The writing gives their relationship enough dramatic substance, while the performances make these moments engaging and believable.
The supporting cast adds to the film’s dramatic texture, helping sustain the tension as the story unfolds.
Direction and Screenplay
Director Karan Rawal weaves a universally relatable subject into a dramatic narrative filled with engaging, mass-appealing moments. The screenplay is one of the film’s biggest strengths, with its twists, turns and emotionally charged situations keeping the proceedings lively.
The scenes between Zaheer and Sonakshi deserve special mention. They are thoughtfully written and effectively executed, with the actors making the most of the material. Kudos to the writing team for creating confrontations thatimpactfule story while allowing both performers to shine.
The film’s blend of romance, obsession and drama gives it a distinctive edge, while its changing emotional dynamics maintain audience interest.
Music and Background Score
The background score by Advait Nemlekar and Shalom Benjamin complements the film’s mood, adding tension to the dramatic sequences and enhancing the emotional impact of key moments.
The music by OAFF and Savera is soothing and adds a pleasant contrast to the film’s intense narrative. “Humsafar,” sung by Vishal Mishra, stands out for its melodic appeal and emotional resonance, making it one of the soundtrack’s most memorable moments.
Verdict
Tu Hai Meri Kiran benefits from an engaging screenplay, dramatic twists and a compelling central performance. Zaheer Iqbal brings intensity, rage and vulnerability to a challenging character, while Sonakshi Sinha looks fabulous and makes a strong impression. Karan Rawal keeps the narrative moving with a mix of emotional drama and mass-appealing moments, supported by an effective background score and soothing music.
With its gripping dramatic moments and Zaheer Iqbal’s impactful performance, Tu Hai Meri Kiran makes for an engaging watch.
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