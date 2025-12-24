Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Advance Booking: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Starrer Signals Single-Digit Opening At Box Office

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Advance Bookings: Advance bookings for Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s upcoming romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri have begun on a modest note ahead of its Christmas Day release.

According to a report by trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film’s advance ticket sales are yet to reach the Rs 1 crore mark. With limited screen availability and restricted shows across major centres, the movie is currently tracking towards a single-digit opening at the domestic box office.

Trade estimates suggest that Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri may open in the range of Rs 5 crore nett, a figure considered underwhelming given the festive release window.

The film revolves around two individuals who fall in love while discovering themselves, only to be pulled apart by family pressures. They part ways with the hope of reuniting someday. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday play the lead roles, supported by an ensemble cast that includes Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania.

The trailer of the film was released on Thursday. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic drama promises a mix of love, heartbreak, betrayal and emotional conflict. The three-minute-and-21-second trailer opens with a monologue by Kartik Aaryan’s character, who speaks about living in the moment without dwelling on the past.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Kisse, kahaniyan, charche, dastaan… adhoore ishq ke hi hote hain.” The closing moments of the trailer show the actor in tears as he reflects on the reasons behind a failed relationship.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri marks the second collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday after Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film is slated for a theatrical release on December 25.