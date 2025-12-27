Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Starrer Sees Drop After Christmas Opening

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection DAY 2: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri hit theatres on Christmas Day but opened to modest box office numbers despite the holiday release.

Box Office Performance (Day 1 & Day 2)

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film earned approximately Rs 7.75 crore net on Thursday. However, collections saw a drop on Friday, with the film minting around Rs 5 crore net.

With the Day 2 figures added, the film’s total net box office collection stands at an estimated Rs 12.75 crore.

Gross Collection Figures

On the gross front, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has collected nearly Rs 15 crore across India so far. An additional Rs 2 crore from overseas markets has pushed the film’s worldwide gross collection to approximately Rs 17.25 crore.

Competition at the Box Office

The film is facing tough competition from major releases currently dominating cinema screens. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continued its strong run, earning an estimated Rs 15 crore on the same day. Meanwhile, Hollywood big-ticket release Avatar: Fire and Ash collected around Rs 7.5 crore, outperforming Kartik Aaryan’s film.

As per reports, Dhurandhar is leading the Hindi market, while Avatar: Fire and Ash continues to dominate the English-language screens.

Theatre Occupancy Report

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri recorded an overall occupancy of 19.92%, indicating relatively low footfalls across theatres. While the numbers remain subdued, the film is still managing to hold some ground at the box office.

Where It Stands in Kartik Aaryan’s Career

For Kartik Aaryan, the film will need to cross Rs 32.02 crore to surpass Shehzada and secure a place in the actor’s top 10 highest-grossing films. Currently, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 holds the top spot with a massive collection of Rs 260.11 crore.

Notably, Kartik has previously achieved double-digit openings mainly with franchise films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, while his non-franchise releases have typically opened on a lower note.