Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Day 1 Box Office Collection: Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's latest outing Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri released on December 25, 2025, cashing in on the Christmas long weekend. But did the movie hit the opening jackpot? Let's find out.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Day 1 Box Office Collection

According to trade tracking site, Sacnilk, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri had an overall 34.56% Hindi Occupancy on Thursday, December 25, 2025. The film earned Rs 7.25 crore on Day 1, reportedly.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu is a rom-com written by Karan Shrikant Sharma and directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the roles, alongside Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania in supporting roles.

The film is about two people falling in love while finding themselves, but family pressures challenge their relationship. They part, hoping to meet again. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri marks the second collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday after Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri promises a mix of love, heartbreak, betrayal and emotional conflict.