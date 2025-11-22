Advertisement
TU MERI MAIN TERA MAIN TERA TU MERI

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri Teaser OUT: Ananya Panday Wishes Birthday Boy Kartik Aaryan Ahead Of Christmas Release

Ananya Panday wished Kartik Aaryan on his birthday while releasing the teaser of their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, set to hit cinemas on Christmas.

Last Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 05:32 PM IST
Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri Teaser OUT: Ananya Panday Wishes Birthday Boy Kartik Aaryan Ahead Of Christmas Release(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday took to her social media account to wish her co-star Kartik Aaryan on his birthday and also release the teaser of their upcoming movie Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.  

On the 22nd of November, Ananya shared the teaser of her movie on her social media account and also wished her “Ray”, aka Kartik Aaryan.

Sharing the teaser, Ananya wrote, “Happy birthday, Ray, from your Rumi. my gift to you and our return gift to everyone.” #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri TEASER OUT NOW!” Birthday boy Kartik Aaryan also shared the teaser and wrote, “Thank you for all the birthday love…yeh raha Ray ka return gift. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri TEASER OUT NOW! In cinemas THIS CHRISTMAS!”

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

The teaser shows Kartik and Ananya engrossed in fun times across the pretty landscapes The two, as Rumi and Ray, are seen twirling, dancing and painting the town red in the teaser. Talking about the movie, the Kartik and Aaryan starrer ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ was earlier scheduled to close the entertainment year on December 31, 2025, but now has a new release date and is set to arrive in cinemas on December 25, 2025.

Also Read | Jackie Shroff Joins Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday' Starrer 'Tu Meri Mai Tera, Mai Tera Tu Meri'

The film also marks the reunion of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who are all set to recreate their sizzling on-screen chemistry after years. They were earlier seen together in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’. Produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, the rom-com is directed by Sameer Vidwans, with whom Kartik delivered the much-loved romantic drama ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.

Talking about Kartik, the actor turned a year older on the 22nd of November, and on account of his birthday, the birthday boy was seen visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

