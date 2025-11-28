Advertisement
Tu Meri Main Tera Title Track Out: Kartik–Ananya’s Sizzling Chemistry Steals Show

The title track of the upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, has been released. 

|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2025, 05:06 PM IST|Source: ANI
Tu Meri Main Tera Title Track Out: Kartik–Ananya’s Sizzling Chemistry Steals Show(Source: ANI)

Mumbai: The much-awaited title track of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' is finally out, offering a glimpse of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's sizzling chemistry.
 
 The title track of 'Tu Meri Mai Tera Mai Tera Tu Meri' features Kartik Aaryan's eye-catching dance moves. The music of the song and the vocals are given by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar, while the lyrics have been penned by Anvitaa Dutt.
 
The three-minute and eleven-second song showcased Kartik and Ananya's sizzling chemistry on a boat party. Kartik pulls off another viral hook step after his impressive dance stint in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

 
The sizzling chemistry between Kartik and Ananya is one of the major highlights of the song. Their screen presence, coupled with the music's catchy rhythm, has fans hooked already.
 
Sa Re Ga Ma has released the song on their Instagram handle.

ALSO READ: Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri Teaser OUT: Ananya Panday Wishes Birthday Boy Kartik Aaryan Ahead Of Christmas Release

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora.

 Besides Kartik and Ananya, the film also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta. It will hit the theatres on December 25.
 
Kartik and Ananya were last seen togather in the film 'Pati Patni Aur Voh.' 

