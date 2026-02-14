Tu Yaa Main box office collection day 1: Shanaya Kapoor-starrer opens to a disappointing start, earns...

Tu Yaa Main box office collection day 1: The survival thriller starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav hit theatres yesterday, just a day ahead of Valentine’s Day. The film faced a box office clash with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s much-anticipated gangster drama O’Romeo.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main tells the story of two influencers whose adventurous getaway spirals into a desperate fight for survival amid the dangerous backwaters and a ruthless predator.

Tu Yaa Main box office collection day 1

According to trade tracking portal Sacnilk, Tu Yaa Main witnessed a slow opening at the box office, collecting just Rs 0.55 crore on its first day, as per early estimates.

Besides Shanaya Kapoor, the film also features Parul Gulati, Mona Singh, and Siddharth Sibal in key roles.

Karan Johar praises Shanaya Kapoor-starrer

Filmmaker Karan Johar is all praise for the survival thriller Tu Yaa Main, headlined by Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav.

Sharing his excitement, Karan wrote, “NO CARDIO NEEDED! You will physically jump out of your seats right through the second half of this traumatising (in the best way possible) survival croc edge of the seater! Swimming pools will never be the same for me again.... NEVER! And if you happen to have a partner this Valentine.. take them to watch #tuyamain and tell them to wear armour because you will clutch onto them in FEAR!!!!”

Admitting the film left him anxious long after it ended, he added, “I am still stressed and the film got over 30 minutes ago! I feel like a crocodile may appear even in the middle of Mumbai traffic and attack me (I am dramatic I know but this film has made me take an extra dose of my BP meds)”

Karan also lauded director Bejoy Nambiar, producer Aanand L Rai, and the lead actors for their work.

“Kudos to @bejoynambiar for keeping the tension alive with solid craft and technical excellence.... @shanayakapoor02 so proud of your choices and for your assured, hugely convincing performance and playing Miss Vanity and Miss Insanity ( when the going gets scary and relentless) to perfection! Love you! @gouravadarsh you are JUST BRILLIANT as the Gullly boy and as the traumatised victim of the croc attack! I felt every inch of your FEAR!!!” he wrote.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main hit theatres on February 13.