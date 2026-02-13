Advertisement
Tu yaa main movie X review: Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav's thriller yay or nay?

Tu yaa main movie X review: Touted as one of the most anticipated Valentine’s cinematic treats for the youth, Tu Yaa Main brings together psychological tension and passion in equal measure.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 11:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Tu yaa main movie X review: Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav's thriller yay or nay?Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Tu yaa main movie X review: Filmmaker Tu Yaa Main, headlined by Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav is out today, a day ahead of Valentine's Day. The movie merges romance, thrills and chills - a genre-blending mix that feels right at home this spooky season. Let's find out the first reactions of fans who thronged cinemas to watch the first day, first show.

Tu yaa main movie X review

The movie has been shot across multiple locations, including an adrenaline-filled overseas schedule in Bangkok, Thailand, that amped up its atmospheric, survivalist tone. Check out what netizens feel about Tu yaa main: 

Tu Yaa Main release, cast

Touted as one of the most anticipated Valentine’s cinematic treats for the youth, Tu Yaa Main brings together psychological tension and passion in equal measure. Described as a 'date-fright' film where romance meets the unexpected, Tu Yaa Main continues to build intrigue, especially with its mascot, the crocodile motif, that’s had fans guessing what really lurks beneath the surface. 

Actor Adarsh has also sung a rap for this movie. About the track Naam Karu Bada, he said, "Singing has always been a passion of mine, and with Tu Yaa Main, I’ve gotten the chance to experiment across different genres. Jee Liya was rooted in romance, while Naam Karu Bada is completely Aala Flowpara. It speaks to his mindset, his ambition, and his hunger to grow. I’m really happy to have collaborated with such talented hip-hop and rap artists like 7 Bantaiz and Sez on the Beat. I hope audiences connect with this song as much as they’ve connected with Jee Liya."

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main offers a fresh, youthful take on love and survival, and has opened today - February 13, 2026.

