Tu Yaa Main: Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav-Starrer Gets A Spooky Wrap With A Croc-Themed Party

New Delhi: The shoot for Tu Yaa Main officially wrapped this weekend, fittingly on Halloween. Headlined by Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, director Bejoy Nambiar’s much-anticipated next has been shot across multiple locations, including an adrenaline-filled overseas schedule in Bangkok, Thailand, that amped up its atmospheric, survivalist tone.

"Every film changes you a little, and Tu Yaa Main definitely did that for me. Wrapping this one up feels special, since the experience has been raw, emotional, and just the right amount of wild. That’s exactly what we set out to make." said Bejoy Nambiar.

Tu Yaa Main Storyline, Plot & Cast

Tu Yaa Main merges romance, thrills and chills - a genre-blending mix that feels right at home this spooky season. Touted as one of the most anticipated Valentine’s cinematic treats for the youth, Tu Yaa Main brings together psychological tension and passion in equal measure. Described as a “date-fright” film where romance meets the unexpected, Tu Yaa Main continues to build intrigue, especially with its mascot, the crocodile motif, that’s had fans guessing what really lurks beneath the surface.

To celebrate the wrap, the team threw a playful croc-themed party, adding a lighthearted twist to the Halloween mood, equal parts eerie and fun.

With filming now complete, Tu Yaa Main moves into post-production, gearing up for its Valentine’s 2026 theatrical release. Blending tension, emotion, and wild twists, this one’s shaping up to be a cinematic treat that’s equal parts heart and haunt.

