Tu Yaa Main Teaser: Adarsh Gourav, Shanaya Kapoor's Date Turns Deadly In Crocodile Survival Thriller
TU YAA MAIN

Tu Yaa Main Teaser: Adarsh Gourav, Shanaya Kapoor’s Date Turns Deadly In Crocodile Survival Thriller

The Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav starrer Tu Yaa Main has released it's teaser. 

|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 03:30 PM IST|Source: IANS
Tu Yaa Main Teaser: Adarsh Gourav, Shanaya Kapoor’s Date Turns Deadly In Crocodile Survival Thriller(Source: Screengrab)

Mumbai: The teaser of the upcoming film ‘Tu Yaa Main’ was unveiled on Friday. The teaser takes audiences into the world of two content creators from completely different backgrounds who come together for a collaboration driven by curiosity, clout and chemistry.

 What starts off as a fun, high-energy adventure quickly takes a dark turn, turning into a pulse-pounding fight for survival as they come face to face with a menacing crocodile. The teaser blends romance, adrenaline, and danger with fresh, new-age storytelling. It stars Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, promises an experience that will turn an ordinary date into a chilling memory, making it the perfect #DateFright experience for audiences seeking something beyond the usual Valentine’s watch.

 

A post shared by Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai)

The film is directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited. The film is set to release on February 13, 2026.

Talking about Adarsh Gourav, he is known for his work across film, television, and digital platforms. He trained in Hindustani classical music before transitioning fully into acting. He began his career as a child artiste, appearing in films such as ‘My Name Is Khan’, where he played a younger version of Shah Rukh Khan’s character.

He gained wider recognition with his role in the Prime Video series ‘Made in Heaven’, portraying Balram Menon, which showcased his ability to handle layered, contemporary characters. His international breakthrough came with ‘The White Tiger’, in which he played the lead role of Balram Halwai.

The performance earned him critical acclaim globally and a nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama at the Golden Globe Awards, making him one of the few Indian actors to receive that recognition. He has also acted in international productions, including ‘Extrapolations’, an Apple TV+ series. Gourav is regarded for his grounded performances and consistent choice of character-driven roles.

