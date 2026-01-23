Tu Yaa Main Trailer: Karan Johar, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday to Khushi Kapoor are floored!

Tu Yaa Main Trailer: A day back, Tu Yaa Main makers dropped the trailer, getting a positive response online. As fans eagerly await to see how a twisted fate, and a bloodthirsty crocodile, altering the lives of lead characters played by Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav - Bollywood celebs are also mighty impressed by the trailer.

Tu Yaa Main Trailer: Bollywood reacts

Karan Johar has already declared the film a ‘HIT’, sharing the trailer on his social media, he mentioned, “Get Set…BITE for the first SLEEPER HIT OF THE YEAR!!!!! Shanaya and Adarsh Gourav are so smashing! Shanaya you are just so so lovely and the camera loves you!!! Adarsh you are as always spectacular!! This is a clutter breaker banger of the season! Hold on tight to your loved one this VALENTINES DAY!”

Ananya Panday shared how the croc will be her valentines this year and expressed, “SOOOOOO SICK!!! this croc is my valentine Friday the 13th I am so ready for you #TuYaaMain go watch the coolest trailer now!”

Actress Mouni Roy shared, “Feeling the thrill & the chills. Loving and so looking forward to this film. Best wishes @bejoynambiar @shanayakapoor02 & the entire team.”

Khushi Kapoor expressed her excitement and mentioned “Can’t wait!! @shanayakapoor02 @gouravadarsh”

Even Navya Naveli expressed how thrilled she is about the release and shared, “Can’t wait for this!! @shanayakapoor02 !!!!”

Suhana Khan is already counting down the days to the release. The actress shared, "Counting down the days!!! Can’t wait for Valentine’s day"

Tamannaah Bhatia found the trailer too cool, expressing the same, the actress mentioned, “Soooo cool @shanayakapoor02 @gouravadarsh @bejoynambiar”

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited. Rooted in today’s creator-driven culture, the film offers a fresh, youthful take on love and survival, and is set for release on 13 February 2026.