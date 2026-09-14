'Tula Pahata' explores 3 shades of love, making it a must-watch

Cast: Mansi Patil, Pallavi Ajay, Ila Bhate, Anand Kale, Nachiket Lele, Satish Pulekar, Nishigandha Wad, Dipali Vichare, Swapnil Parajane, Akash Anant Shinde
Director: Mayura Pradhan
Writer: Mayura Pradhan
Creative Producer: Mohsin Khan
Duration: 2 hours 20 minutes Censor: UA 16+
OTT Release Date: September 9, 2026
Platform: Amazon Prime
Rating: 4 Stars
Love is often defined by age, society and the boundaries of relationships, but true love goes far beyond these limitations. ‘Tula Pahata’ explores this beautiful emotion through the story of three generations. Written and directed by Mayura Pradhan, the film is now available on Amazon Prime in both Marathi and Hindi after its theatrical release.
What makes the film stand out is the way Mayura Pradhan brings love, family, relationships, responsibilities and changing social perspectives together with sensitivity. ‘Tula Pahata’ is not merely a romantic story; it looks at love through different stages of life and asks how much society should define the way we understand relationships. Here’s a look at the film.
Story
The story begins at a success event for bestselling author Arundhati Deshpande (Ila Bhate), where she reveals that her next book will be based on her own life. Arundhati’s grandson Sagar Vaidya (Nachiket Lele) is a violinist who lives in Mumbai with his grandmother and parents. On the other hand, Tanvi Deshmukh (Mansi Patil) is a beautiful and popular chess player who lives in Mumbai with her grandfather and mother.
Sagar and Tanvi are in love. Before getting married, they decide to spend some time living together so they can understand each other better and inform their respective families about their decision.
Meanwhile, Arundhati begins writing her new book and gradually finds herself revisiting the golden memories of her youth. The story moves into a flashback and takes us to a small village in Maharashtra, where a young and beautiful Aru is happily in love with Hari, an army officer.
One day, news arrives that war has broken out with Pakistan at the border. Hari leaves for the front, promising to return soon, but he never comes back.
Years pass. Aru gets married and builds a life with her daughter and grandson. But several decades later, when she is in the final phase of her life, she unexpectedly comes face-to-face with her childhood love, Hari.
Arundhati then reveals certain long-hidden secrets to her family, revelations that have a direct impact on Sagar and Tanvi’s relationship and change the course of their lives.
I would leave you at this crucial and suspenseful point. What happens next? Can a love story from the past change relationships in the present? You will have to watch the film to find out.
Acting
Mansi Patil, in the role of Tanvi, is not simply playing a young woman in love. She portrays a confident woman who is clear about her choices and comfortable standing by her decisions. Mansi brings both confidence and emotional sensitivity to the character and handles Tanvi’s relationship dilemmas with considerable ease.
There is a natural quality to her performance, which makes Tanvi relatable and brings the character closer to the audience. Mansi is particularly effective in the emotional moments involving relationships, where she manages to communicate the character’s feelings without overplaying them.
Ila Bhate and Satish Pulekar bring their experience to the film and add strength to its emotional portions. Both performances have a certain maturity and restraint that suit the tone of the story. Ila Bhate gives Arundhati’s older character considerable depth through her expressions, body language and dialogue delivery. Her character’s emotional journey between the past and present becomes one of the important elements of the film.
Nachiket Lele is natural as Sagar and effectively portrays a young man trying to balance love, family and his own choices. Pallavi Ajay, Anand Kale, Nishigandha Wad, Dipali Vichare, Swapnil Parajane and Akash Anant Shinde also provide good support and fit naturally into the narrative.
Writing and Direction
The strongest aspect of the film is its sensitive writing, which Mayura Pradhan brings to the screen with simplicity and emotional restraint. As a writer, one of Mayura Pradhan’s biggest strengths is that she does not restrict love to romance alone. She brings family relationships, responsibilities, social attitudes and the impact of changing times into the story.
Bringing three generations into a single emotional narrative is not an easy task, but Mayura Pradhan handles both the writing and direction with considerable ease. The film makes room for the warmth and bitterness within relationships, the longing of unfinished love and the responsibilities that come with family.
This allows the story to go beyond simply moving from one event to another. It gradually builds an emotional connection between the audience and its characters.
The film also does not try to force emotions on the audience. The small ups and downs between relationships, the conversations and the chemistry between the characters allow the story to move forward naturally. Mayura Pradhan’s direction keeps the emotional portions grounded instead of making them overly dramatic, and that works in the film’s favour.
Music and Technical Aspects
The quality of composer Rohan-Rohan’s music becomes evident right from the opening credits, with the title song ‘Tula Pahata’ playing before the story begins. The song is gentle, romantic and melodious, immediately establishing the mood of the film and creating an emotional connection with the audience.
The song sets the tone for the story and adds to the anticipation before the narrative even begins. Since Sagar’s character is connected to music, its presence in the film also feels organic. The other songs complement the mood of the story and help carry the narrative forward.
Coming to the cinematography, DOP Pushkar Jhoting has made a sincere attempt to capture the emotional side of the story through the camera. The visuals maintain a certain simplicity, while the camera does more than simply capture the characters and their surroundings. At several points, it also helps establish the mood of the story.
Final Take
‘Tula Pahata’ makes a strong case for the idea that while the human body may grow old, love does not. Love may change with age and circumstances, but the emotion itself can remain timeless. This sensitivity gives ‘Tula Pahata’ an identity beyond that of a conventional love story.
The film looks at the complexities of relationships, the longing to rediscover an unfinished love, changing social attitudes and the passage of time, while leaving the audience with an important question: Can love really be defined by age or social boundaries?
Mayura Pradhan’s sensitive writing and direction, Mansi Patil’s natural and confident performance, the mature performances of Ila Bhate and Satish Pulekar, and a story centred around family relationships come together to make ‘Tula Pahata’ a clean, emotional and beautifully told love story.
Overall, if you enjoy love stories that go beyond romance and explore family, relationships, unfinished love and the emotions that come with different stages of life, ‘Tula Pahata’ is worth watching. Its writing, direction and performances make it a worthwhile OTT watch.
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