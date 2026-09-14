'Tula Pahata' explores 3 shades of love, making it a must-watch

The story begins at a success event for bestselling author Arundhati Deshpande (Ila Bhate), where she reveals that her next book will be based on her own life. Arundhati’s grandson Sagar Vaidya (Nachiket Lele) is a violinist who lives in Mumbai with his grandmother and parents. On the other hand, Tanvi Deshmukh (Mansi Patil) is a beautiful and popular chess player who lives in Mumbai with her grandfather and mother.