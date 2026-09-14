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'Tula Pahata' explores 3 shades of love, making it a must-watch

'Tula Pahata' makes a strong case for the idea that while the human body may grow old, love does not.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 03:29 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
'Tula Pahata' explores 3 shades of love, making it a must-watch

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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