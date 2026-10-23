/Tum Mere Ho movie review: Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya’s fresh pairing & romantic music make for an engaging love story

At the wedding, Akash meets Tamanna (Isha Malviya) for the first time. Beautiful, bubbly and full of life, Tamanna catches his attention, and the heartbroken Akash gradually finds himself drawn towards her. However, Tamanna’s life is equally complicated, as she is in love with Sahil (Shaan Grover). As Akash and Tamanna get to know each other, a new chapter unfolds, bringing emotions, complicated relationships and the possibility of love into their lives. Will Akash be able to overcome his past and trust love again? And will Tamanna’s romantic journey take an unexpected turn? The film explores these questions through its unfolding narrative.