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Tum Mere Ho movie review: Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya’s fresh pairing & romantic music make for an engaging love story

Tum Mere Ho movie review: Gurmeet Choudhary is the film’s driving force as Akash. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 23, 2026, 10:58 AM IST|Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 11:26 AM IST
Tum Mere Ho movie review: Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya’s fresh pairing & romantic music make for an engaging love story

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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Tum Mere Ho movie review: Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya’s fresh pairing & romantic music make for an engaging love story
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