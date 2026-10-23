/Tum Mere Ho movie review: Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya’s fresh pairing & romantic music make for an engaging love story

Cast: Gurmeet Choudhary, Isha Malviya, Shaan R. Grover
Director: Ashish Panda
Producers: Debina Bonnerjee, Aarti S.
Genre: Drama, Romance
Duration: 1 hour 55 minutes
Censor: U
Release Date: 23 October 2026
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya’s romantic drama Tum Mere Ho has arrived in cinemas this Friday. Blending love, betrayal, attraction and the complexities of relationships, the film brings together romance and a series of unexpected twists. Its songs have also been catching the attention of audiences. Here’s a closer look at this romantic tale.
Story
The film opens in Thailand, where Akash (Gurmeet Choudhary) is passionate about skydiving and runs his own skydiving company. Nisha’s (Anushka Luhar) father has invested in the business, and Akash is deeply in love with Nisha, considering her an important part of his life.
To surprise Akash, Nisha organises a party where she announces their engagement. However, the celebration takes an unexpected turn when Akash discovers Nisha with her lover. The revelation comes as a major shock, leaving him heartbroken. He decides to end his relationship with Nisha, return to India and attend his cousin’s wedding. For Akash, the trip also offers an opportunity to distance himself from a relationship that has left him deeply hurt.
At the wedding, Akash meets Tamanna (Isha Malviya) for the first time. Beautiful, bubbly and full of life, Tamanna catches his attention, and the heartbroken Akash gradually finds himself drawn towards her. However, Tamanna’s life is equally complicated, as she is in love with Sahil (Shaan Grover). As Akash and Tamanna get to know each other, a new chapter unfolds, bringing emotions, complicated relationships and the possibility of love into their lives. Will Akash be able to overcome his past and trust love again? And will Tamanna’s romantic journey take an unexpected turn? The film explores these questions through its unfolding narrative.
Performances
Gurmeet Choudhary is the film’s driving force as Akash. Playing a romantic and emotionally vulnerable lover, he carries much of the narrative on his shoulders. His character moves through different shades of love, heartbreak, anger and emotional conflict, and Gurmeet brings a natural quality to these transitions. His screen presence is one of the film’s key strengths, and he remains at the centre of the story throughout.
Tum Mere Ho marks Isha Malviya’s film debut. As Tamanna, she brings freshness and confidence to the screen. Her bubbly personality and natural screen presence make the character appealing, while her performance shows promise. Her pairing with Gurmeet also feels fresh and adds to the film’s romantic appeal.
Anushka Luhar does justice to Nisha’s negative shades, while Nikhat Khan makes a brief but effective impression as Akash’s grandmother. Shaan Grover plays Sahil, while Romanch Mehta, as Rumi, and Vikas Verma, as Bobby, deliver fairly competent performances. The supporting cast contributes to the progression of the story.
Direction
Director Ashish Panda presents a romantic story with a series of twists and turns, attempting to keep the narrative engaging amid the themes of love, betrayal and complicated relationships. Certain portions of the film feel familiar, drawing on elements often seen in Bollywood romances and their subplots. As a result, some developments become predictable. However, just when the narrative seems to be heading in an expected direction, a few twists bring back the audience’s interest.
The first half maintains a relatively light tone, introducing the characters, their relationships and their emotional worlds. The second half moves at a faster pace, with more events and heightened drama. Panda attempts to balance romance with emotional moments while keeping the story moving. Although some portions could have benefited from tighter pacing and a more refined screenplay, the film makes a sincere effort to keep its love story engaging through unexpected developments.
Verdict
Tum Mere Ho is a romantic drama that explores love, betrayal, emotional struggles and the complications that come with relationships. Its twists help sustain interest, while Gurmeet Choudhary’s performance stands out as one of its biggest strengths. Isha Malviya brings freshness to the screen, and the new pairing gives the film an added charm.
The songs are appealing both musically and visually, complementing the romantic mood of the film. The picturesque locations in Thailand are captured attractively, adding to the visual appeal and enhancing the atmosphere of the love story. While parts of the narrative may feel familiar, the twists, emotional ups and downs, and performances help keep the film going.
Overall, Tum Mere Ho is a one-time watch for audiences who enjoy romantic dramas, stories about finding love again after heartbreak, and love stories accompanied by soulful music. Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya’s fresh pairing, along with the film’s romantic soundtrack, makes it an engaging watch for fans of the genre.
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