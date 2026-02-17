Tumbbad 2 casting: Who will play the antagonist - Nawazuddin or Akshaye Khanna?

New Delhi: Whoever saw Tumbbad, couldn't help but shower praises on the makers for presenting the folklore thriller in an impressive way with jaw-dropping narrative and performances. Ever since the Tumbbad 2 was announced by Sohum Shah, the excitement has been palpable among fans.

Released in 2018, Tumbbad evolved from a sleeper hit into widely appreciated cinema and upon its re-release in 2024, it got a further push. Now, with the sequel set to go on floors early this year, the makers are looking to deepen and expand the dark universe that redefined Indian fantasy-horror.

“A powerful antagonist is central to the narrative of Tumbbad 2. The team is keen on elevating the sequel with a layered and formidable negative lead,” shares a source close to the development. “Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are two names currently being discussed. Their ability to portray morally complex, unpredictable characters makes them compelling choices for the world of Tumbbad.”

According to the source, “The makers’ idea is to introduce an antagonist who isn’t just menacing but deeply layered — someone who can stand toe-to-toe with Sohum’s character in terms of intensity and depth.”

While an official casting announcement is awaited, the industry buzz alone suggests that the next chapter in the Tumbbad universe is shaping up to be darker, grander, and far more intense than before.

About Tumbbad

Tumbbad is a period folk horror film directed by Rahi Anil Barve and Anand Gandhi, and written by Mitesh Shah, Adesh Prasad, Barve, and Anand Gandhi. It stars Sohum Shah in the lead role as Vinayak Rao, and follows the story of his search for a hidden 20th century treasure in the Indian village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra.