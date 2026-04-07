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TUMBBAD 2

Tumbbad 2 goes on floors in Mumbai with Grand Muhurat Ceremony - SEE PIC

Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui kick off the shoot of Tumbbad 2 with a traditional puja, marking the start of the much-anticipated sequel’s production.

|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 08:13 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Tumbbad 2 goes on floors in Mumbai with Grand Muhurat Ceremony - SEE PIC(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: The shooting of the much-awaited sequel of horror-thriller Tumbaad has finally begun after a muhurat ceremony in Mumbai today.

Starring Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles, the folkfore based film Tumbaad 2 is creating a buzz in the entertainment industry after the blockbuster re-release of its predecessor in theatres in 2024.

Now, finally, the big moment has arrived, as the film has gone on floors with a mahurat shot. Taking to his Instagram handle, Sohum Shah shared glimpses from the puja ceremony of the movie.

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The necessary puja ceremony prior to the shooting of the film was attended by producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada and his son Dhaval Gada, along with industry stalwarts Boney Kapoor and Tutu Sharma.

While sharing the photos, the actor wrote, "With blessings and gratitude, the journey of Tumbbad 2 begins, as we come together to take the story forward."

According to the press note, a massive set of 7-8 acres was built in Mumbai, resembling a city, for the initial shoot of the movie.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to play a crucial role in the sequel. While details about his character remain under wraps, the makers, as per a release, say his role will be central to the story.

The film is expected to continue exploring themes of greed, fear, and human nature, which made the first part widely discussed.

Also Read | Tumbbad 2 cast update: Nawazuddin Siddiqui officially joins much-anticipated sequel

'Tumbbad 2' is being directed by Adesh Prasad and spearheaded by actor-producer Sohum Shah under his banner Sohum Shah Films, with Pen Studios, headed by veteran producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada, the powerhouse behind blockbusters such as RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The distribution will be done by Pen Marudhar. The release date of the film has not been revealed yet by the makers. 

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