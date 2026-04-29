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TUMBBAD 2

‘Tumbbad 2’ release date out; Sohum Shah promises a darker, deeper sequel

Tumbbad 2 is officially set for theatrical release on December 3, 2027, with filming already underway, promising a darker, deeper, and grander sequel.

|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2026, 07:25 PM IST|Source: ANI
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‘Tumbbad 2’ release date out; Sohum Shah promises a darker, deeper sequel(Source: IANS)

Mumbai:  The makers of the upcoming film ‘Tumbbad 2’ have locked the film’s release date for December 3, 2027. The makers took to their Instagram, and shared the poster with the announcement.

They wrote in the caption “A sinful past, an ominous future. The hunger rises, the legacy of greed continues… Mark your calendars #Tumbbad2 arrives on 3. 12. 2027”.

The announcement follows the successful re-release of Tumbbad in 2024, which once again brought the film back into conversations and found strong traction at the box office.

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Talking about the sequel, producer-actor Sohum Shah said, “‘Tumbbad’ has always been very special to me, and with ‘Tumbbad 2’, the idea is to take that world forward in a way that feels deeper and more expansive. We are building on the mythology and the atmosphere that audiences connected with, while exploring new layers within the story. It’s something that will feel familiar in its essence, but also new in the way it unfolds”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sohum Shah (@shah_sohum)

With ‘Tumbbad’, Sohum Shah created a distinct space for folklore horror in Indian cinema, and the film has only grown in popularity over the years. Now, with ‘Tumbbad 2’, the makers are looking to take that world forward, expanding its story and scale while staying rooted in the tone that made the original stand out.

Also Read: Tumbbad 2 casting: Who will play the antagonist - Nawazuddin or Akshaye Khanna?

Director Adesh Prasad said, “Taking this story forward has been both exciting and challenging, especially because the first film has such a strong identity. Our focus has been on retaining that soul while pushing the narrative and visual world further. We’re trying to create something that feels rooted in the original, but at the same time offers audiences a fresh and immersive experience”.

‘Tumbbad 2’ is directed by Adesh Prasad and produced by Sohum Shah under his banner Sohum Shah Films, with Pen Studios. The distribution will be done by Pen Marudhar.

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