Tumbbad 2 update: Sequel planned on grand scale with real-location Shoots and 200-day schedule

New Delhi: Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad was more than just a film, it has evolved into a cult classic, seamlessly blending mystery, folklore, and horror.

Over time, it built a loyal fan base, with its popularity soaring even further after its 2024 re-release, where it became one of the highest-grossing re-released Indian films. With anticipation for Tumbbad 2 at an all-time high, Sohum Shah recently made the sequel official.

Expectations are now higher than ever, and reports suggest that Sohum Shah Films is going all out to deliver a cinematic experience on a much larger scale. The sequel is expected to focus on creating highly realistic environments, aiming to surpass the intricate detailing that made the original a classic.

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According to an industry source, “Sohum Shah Films is recreating environments with extreme authenticity while also planning extensive real-location shoots. The makers are leaving no stone unturned, mounting the sequel as a large-scale magnum opus.”

The production is also expected to be extensive, with the shoot reportedly spanning over 200 days. A massive 7–8 acre set, resembling an entire city, is currently being constructed in Mumbai for the initial schedule, indicating a far more immersive cinematic experience.

Backed by Sohum Shah, the film is slated to go on floors later this year. The project is being spearheaded by the actor-producer under his banner, in association with veteran producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada.

More About Tumbbad

Released in 2018, Tumbbad transitioned from a sleeper hit to a widely acclaimed film, gaining even more recognition after its 2024 re-release.

The period folk horror was directed by Rahi Anil Barve and Anand Gandhi, and written by Mitesh Shah, Adesh Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi. It starred Sohum Shah as Vinayak Rao and followed his quest to uncover a hidden 20th-century treasure in the village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra.