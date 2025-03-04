Tumko Meri Kasam Trailer OUT: Vikram Bhatt Returns With Heart-Wrenching Drama - WATCH

New Delhi: Vikram Bhatt, renowned for his exceptional filmmaking across multiple genres like horror, drama, and comedy, is back with a thrilling new project—Tumko Meri Kasam. Known for his distinctive touch, Bhatt takes on a heart-wrenching, genre-bending drama that promises to captivate audiences. The film’s tagline says it all: "He made a promise to his love, a murder could destroy it."

With a stellar ensemble cast that includes Anupam Kher, Adah Sharma, Ishwak Singh, Esha Deol, Sushant Singh, and Meherrzan B Mazda, Tumko Meri Kasam tells the inspiring and emotional journey of Dr. Ajay Murdia, played by Ishwak Singh (in his younger years) and Anupam Kher (in the present day). Dr. Murdia, the founder of India's largest IVF chain, Indira IVF, initially establishes the organization to help childless couples fulfill their dreams of parenthood. Alongside him is his supportive wife, Indira, portrayed by Adah Sharma. However, their lives take a dramatic turn when Dr. Murdia is accused of a murder that could destroy his career and reputation.

The gripping trailer offers a sneak peek into the emotional roller-coaster of Dr. Murdia’s life, swinging between a passionate love story, intense human drama, and a high-stakes courtroom thriller. The trailer also teases an intense courtroom battle where Dr. Murdia’s lawyer, played by Esha Deol, fights to prove his innocence despite overwhelming evidence against him.

This collaboration between Vikram Bhatt and Anupam Kher is especially noteworthy as this marks their first time working together despite knowing each other for over three decades. With Bhatt’s compelling direction and Kher’s unparalleled acting skills, Tumko Meri Kasam promises to deliver a memorable cinematic experience.

As with many of Bhatt’s films, the music plays a significant role in adding depth to the story. The songs Berang and Ishqaa Ishqaa have already generated significant buzz on social media and streaming platforms, becoming instant fan favorites.

Adah Sharma, fresh from the success of The Kerala Story, joins forces with the talented Ishwak Singh, who garnered accolades for his performance in Paatal Lok. Their pairing is expected to become one of Bollywood’s most talked-about fresh duos. With the experienced performances of Anupam Kher and Esha Deol, the film has all the ingredients for success.

Tumko Meri Kasam follows the emotional and professional struggles of Dr. Ajay Murdia, exploring his determination to build a legacy in India’s IVF industry while navigating the personal toll it takes on his relationships. As the story unfolds, the characters are forced to confront a murder accusation that threatens everything they’ve worked so hard for. The fusion of love, drama, and courtroom thriller elements makes this film an absolute must-watch.

The movie will be released in cinemas on 21st March 2025, and with Vikram Bhatt’s direction, a powerful cast, and a captivating storyline, Tumko Meri Kasam is sure to make a significant impact in Indian cinema.

Watch the trailer here:

Tumko Meri Kasam is presented by legendary director Mahesh Bhatt, whose groundbreaking work in films like Arth, Saraansh, and Criminal continues to inspire filmmakers across generations. His mentorship and guidance have helped shape the vision of this gripping film.

The film is produced by Indira Entertainment, with Shwetambari Bhatt and Krishna Bhatt Sarda serving as Project Directors. The music is composed by Prateek Walia, with lyrics penned by Vikram Bhatt and Shweta Bothra. The soundtrack is available via Zee Music Company, and the film is distributed by White Lion Entertainment.