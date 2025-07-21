'Udaipur Files' Faces Govt-Mandated Edits Amid Court Stay Over Social Harmony Concerns

New Delhi: The Central government's committee, which was constituted as per the directions issued by the Delhi High Court on July 10, has recommended six modifications/changes to be incorporated in the film 'Udaipur Files' before its release for public or commercial viewing.

'Udaipur Files' is based on the 2022 murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan. The film was scheduled to be released on July 11. On July 10, the Delhi High Court stayed the release till the Centre decides on pleas seeking a permanent ban over the film's potential to "promote disharmony" in society.

The Centre has now recommended certain alterations to the film's disclaimer and has asked the filmmakers to replace the original one with the revised one. The committee also advised removing credit frames that express gratitude to certain individuals.

A particular AI-generated scene resembling a Saudi Arabia-style execution is to be revised, as per the committee's recommendation. Additionally, it has recommended that all instances in the film with respect to a character named "Nutan Sharma" are to be removed and replaced with a new name. Specific dialogues attributed to Nutan Sharma, including one with reference to religious texts, are to be deleted.

"Delete Nutan Sharma's dialogue: 'Mainetoh wohi kaha hai jo unke dharma grantho mein likha hai', the order released by the Central Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated. Lastly, the Committee has recommended the removal of certain dialogues regarding the Baloch community.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi has continued the stay on the release of the film and scheduled the next hearing for July 24.