‘Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder’ Release Stayed By Delhi High Court: Producer Moves To Supreme Court

Mohali: 'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder' producer Amit Jani expressed his disappointment over the verdict of the Delhi High Court and said that they have moved to the Supreme Court to challenge the verdict.

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "Humne High Court ke faisle ke khilaaf Supreme Court mein appeal ki hai uske revision ke liye kyunki hum usse santusht nahi hai (We have appealed against the High Court's decision in the Supreme Court for its review because we are not satisfied with it)"

He added, "We have appealed in the Supreme Court against the High Court's decision, because we are not satisfied with it. We had appealed to the High Court to watch the film... The justice said that he would watch, but he didn't. A film is only unlocked in front of the jury or the audience. But they asked us to screen it in front of Kapil Sibal and Maulana Arshad Madani (President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind)."

"It cannot be shown randomly to anyone; however, we obeyed the HC decision... The court only listened to what Kapil Sibal said. He is Madani's lawyer... We asked the court to come to the screening. They didn't watch and kept listening to what Kapil Sibal was saying. It was as if Kapil Sibal was writing the verdict... "

He further said Kanhaiya Lal was murdered in front of the camera three years ago. Till date, there is no verdict in this case.

"It has been three years since Kanhaiya Lal's murder. What did his family get from the court? The murderers were bailed, but the family got nothing. But it was decided within three days whether the film would be released or not... If they had taken such a quick decision for Kanhaiya Lal, then we would not have needed to make this film... All of this results in disappointment... Crores of people wanted to watch the movie on July 11. Thousands of screens were houseful... They are only considering what a Madrassa has to say... We will go to the Supreme Court..."

Director of 'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder', Bharat S Shrinate shared, "When you make non-fiction films, there are controversies. Because a particular community feels that there are certain things in this film, but the censor board does not permit anything like that. This is the first thing. And the second thing is that if the truth is the same, if a community has attacked someone, then it will have to be shown. Now you are saying that we have broken communal harmony. But didn't you break communal harmony? Didn't films like 'PK' break communal harmony?

"... Kapil Sibal watched the entire movie... During the hearing, he (Kapil Sibal) made wrong statements concerning the movie... Our movie is already approved by the CBFC...," added the director.

He shared, "I am saying that this is not a film. This is not for entertainment. This film is for justice. And the central government has come into this. So obviously, I have faith in Modi ji. Modi ji hai to mumkin hai."

The Delhi High Court had yesterday ordered a stay on the release of the film. The stay will remain in effect until the Central Government decides on the revision application filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind against the certification granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal passed the interim order while hearing two petitions, one by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind and another by journalist Prashant Tandon, challenging the CBFC's decision to grant certification to the film.

The petitioners argued that the film's release could disturb communal harmony and pose a serious threat to public order, given the sensitive nature of the subject.The Court observed that since the petitioners had been relegated to invoke the revisional remedy under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the release of the film must remain stayed until a decision is made on their application for interim relief.

"We provide that till the grant of interim relief is decided, there shall be a stay on the release of the film," the bench stated.

'Udaipur Files' is based on the 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan, who was brutally killed in broad daylight by two men allegedly angered by a social media post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The incident had triggered national outrage and raised serious concerns about radicalisation and communal violence.

The petitioners contended that the film sensationalises the incident and may further inflame tensions. They also raised concerns over the timing of the release, just ahead of upcoming elections in several states.

The Court, while not going into the merits of the film itself, held that the legal procedure for challenging CBFC certification must be followed and ensured that no irreparable damage occurs in the interim.