Udaipur Files Producer Amit Jani Granted 'Y-Category' Security Amid Alleged Threats

New Delhi: Producer Amit Jani reportedly claimed that he had been receiving death threats on social media in connection with the upcoming release of Udaipur Files.

Union Home Ministry Approves Y-Category Security

In a new development, the Ministry of Home Affairs has extended Y-category security to Amit Jani. This comes amid mounting tensions and concerns over the film’s impact and the threats reportedly received by its creators. The protection will be provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and will apply across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Producer Expresses Gratitude

Taking to social media, Jani thanked the country's top leadership for ensuring his protection. In a tweet written in Hindi, he said:

"केंद्र की Y श्रेणी सुरक्षा देने के लिए माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी और गृह मंत्री श्री अमित शाह जी का हार्दिक धन्यवाद"

(Translation: "Heartfelt thanks to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji for granting Y-category security.")

Court Puts a Hold on Film’s Release

Originally slated for a July 11 release, the Delhi High Court on July 10 issued a stay order on the film, pending a decision by the Centre on multiple petitions. These petitions sought a permanent ban, citing the film's potential to “promote disharmony” in society.

Centre Recommends Edits

According to an ANI report, a committee constituted by the central government, on directions from the Delhi High Court, has proposed six major modifications to the film. These include:

Revised disclaimer: The original disclaimer is to be replaced with a new, government-approved version.

Credit edits: Frames expressing gratitude to certain individuals must be removed.

AI-generated execution scene: A scene resembling a Saudi-style execution created using AI must be altered.

A scene resembling a Saudi-style execution created using AI must be altered. Name change for character “Nutan Sharma”: All references to this character must be replaced.

All references to this character must be replaced. Dialogue deletion: The line attributed to Nutan Sharma, “Mainetoh wohi kaha hai jo unke dharma grantho mein likha hai”, must be removed.

The line attributed to Nutan Sharma, “Mainetoh wohi kaha hai jo unke dharma grantho mein likha hai”, must be removed. Baloch community references: Dialogues concerning the Baloch community are to be eliminated.

Earlier, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had mandated around 150 cuts in the film. Following these revisions, Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder was cleared for theatrical release on August 8, 2025.

Starring Vijay Raaz in the lead role, the film was originally scheduled for release on July 11, 2025. However, it encountered multiple delays due to censorship issues and ongoing legal challenges.

FAQs

Q1. Why did Amit Jani receive Y-category security?

Amit Jani was granted Y-category security after claiming he received threats over the film Udaipur Files.

Q2. Why was the release of Udaipur Files delayed?

The Delhi High Court stayed the release, citing concerns over the film's potential to promote social disharmony.

Q3. How many cuts did CBFC demand in the film?

The CBFC had ordered approximately 150 cuts before approving the film, as reported by IANS.

Q4. When is Udaipur Files now scheduled to release?

The film is slated for release on August 8, 2025.