Udaipur Files Releases Today In 4,500 Cinemas Across India: All You Need To Know

Mumbai: Vijay Raaz-starrer “Udaipur Files” has finally got a green light and has been released in 4,500 cinemas across the country after receiving approval from the censor board.

Udaipur Files’ is based on the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Kumar. Kanhaiya Kumar was killed for allegedly sharing a social media post in support of Indian politician and Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, whose comments led to the 2022 Muhammad remarks controversy.

Upon the film’s release, Kanhaiya Lal’s son Yash Sahu said: “This movie, which is being released today, Udaipur Files, is based on the incident of my father, which happened on 28th June, 2022. How my father was killed under terrorist conspiracy. These people were connected to Pakistan.”

“This is also called NIA's chart sheet. So, all that has been shown in this movie. And there is a message in this movie that such incidents happen in the country, they can be brought in front of the country through a movie, through a cinematic graphic.”

He said that his family is still fighting for justice.

“I have gone to many cases, but in this case, I still did not see anything that these criminals are being punished for. A very long time has passed,” he added.

“Three years is a very long time. Even now, the criminal is still in jail. He has not been punished.

So, I hope that after watching this movie, people will support us in our fight for justice. And the criminals will stand with us to get the punishment of hanging as soon as possible.”

Asked about the problems faced over the release, Yash Sahu said: “There were a lot of problems with the release. It was challenged in High Court Delhi. He got a stay in that. Because this movie was going to be released on 11th July. He got a stay on 10th July, a day before that.”

“Even after that, many attempts were made to release it. He got a stay in that as well. It was challenged in the Supreme Court as well. The Supreme Court said, let the movie come. Because the movie is CBFC certified. So, the movie that CBFC has given the certification, that movie will come in front of people. Then, its decision was left to the Central Government.”

“The Central Government also gave a positive decision in this. But only yesterday, it was said that this movie should be released. And today, this movie is in front of you, in front of the people of the country, and is on release.”

The assailants had also released a video claiming that the murder was in reaction to the tailor allegedly sharing a social media post in support of former BJP member Nupur Sharma. Javed, who is one of the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, had moved to the Supreme Court against the release of the film.

Regarding the film’s release, Kanhaiya Lal’s wife Jasoda Sahu shared that when the film was initially stalled, she herself wrote a letter to the Prime Minister appealing for permission to release it.

She said: “This film is a true reflection of our family’s pain and struggle, and the entire country should see it.”

The film was initially slated for release on July 11, 2025. However, the film faced many delays due to censorship and legal troubles.