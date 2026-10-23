/Udta Teer review: Ayushmann Khurrana hits the comedy jackpot with this madcap entertainer!

Some films make you think, some make you emotional, and then there are films like Udta Teer that simply ask you to sit back and enjoy the madness. Akash A Kaushik’s comedy brings together mistaken identities, confusion and a generous dose of humour, creating an entertaining ride that knows how to keep things lively.
Story and Screenplay
The film’s biggest strength is its wonderfully chaotic premise. A Pakistani intelligence operative loses his memory following an accident in India and starts believing he is an Indian counter-intelligence officer. The situation sounds bizarre, but that’s precisely where the fun begins. The screenplay makes the most of this mix-up, with unexpected situations and dialogues that frequently deliver a laugh.
Performances and Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana looks right at home in this space, bringing his familiar comic timing and charm to the role. Sara Ali Khan adds energy to the proceedings, while Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor and Gulshan Grover contribute to the film’s colourful ensemble. The late Mukul Dev also leaves an impression as Azhar Maqsood. Sachin-Jigar’s music and the background score complement the humour beautifully.
The Final Verdict
The second half could have benefited from a little trimming, but that hardly takes away from the film’s overall appeal. With funny dialogues, entertaining performances and enough absurdity to keep audiences engaged, Udta Teer is a welcome pick for anyone looking for a proper laugh-out-loud entertainer.
Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ (4.5/5)
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