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Udta Teer review: Ayushmann Khurrana hits the comedy jackpot with this madcap entertainer!

Udta Teer review: Ayushmann Khurrana looks right at home in this space, bringing his familiar comic timing and charm to the role. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 23, 2026, 10:38 AM IST|Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 10:45 AM IST
Udta Teer review: Ayushmann Khurrana hits the comedy jackpot with this madcap entertainer!
Image Credit: Movie Still

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Udta Teer review: Ayushmann Khurrana hits the comedy jackpot with this madcap entertainer!
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