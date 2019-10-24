Ujda Chaman gets a new release date, avoids clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala'

New Delhi: Sunny Singh's 'Ujda Chaman' and Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' are based on the same plot—premature balding. The movies were set to clash at the Box Office on November 8, 2019, but now looks like the makers of former have decided to avert this and preponed their release date.

'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' fame Sunny Singh starrer 'Ujda Chaman' will now hit the screens on November 1, 2019. Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took Twitter and shared the new release date with fans. He wrote: New release date... #UjdaChaman to release on 1 Nov 2019... Stars Sunny Singh, Maanvi Gagroo, Karishma Sharma and Aishwarya Sakhuja... Directed by Abhishek Pathak.

Ujda Chaman has been directed by Abhishek Pathak. It is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner of Panorama Studios. The film stars Sunny Singh, Maanvi Gagroo, Saurabh Shukla, Karishma Sharma and Aishwarya Sakhuja in lead roles.

It is co- produced by Aaradhya Maheshwari. 'Ujda Chaman' happens to be an official remake of the 2017 Kannada movie Ondu Motteya Kathe.