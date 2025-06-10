Umrao Jaan Re-Release: Director Muzaffar Ali Calls Rekha-Starrer ‘Ahead Of Its Time’

New Delhi: Umrao Jaan was considered a timeless film people called it way ahead of it's time. The movie was adapted from a novel by Mirza Hadi Ruzwa of the same name.

As Umrao Jaan makes its way back to big screen on the 27th June 2025 after more than three decades, director Muzaffar Ali reflects on what continues to make the film resonate across generations.

'There is an uncanny continuity in carrying forward the essence of my Umrao Jaan. Almost three generations have revered this as an heirloom and legacy of their emotional evolution. It will be a two fold experience. Watching their grandparents sensibility and their very own discovery. It is a timeless film in every way ahead of time.'

Speaking about its enduring relevance, he adds, 'It is passion, rootedness and care for detail. It is not just an identity of a place or culture but the identity of womanhood. The enduring performance of Rekha is matchless. One of the greatest roles an actress brings to life and leaves it to her audience to live their lives through it.'

The re-release not only celebrates the cinematic gem that Umrao Jaan is, but invites today’s audience to discover — or rediscover — a story of grace, strength and identity that continues to remain as powerful and poetic as ever.

Muzaffar Ali’s ‘Umrao Jaan’ (1981) and the House of Kotwara — both rooted in the timeless grace of the Awadhi culture.