Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Praises 'Kesari: Chapter 2' For Bringing India’s History To Life Through Cinema

New Delhi: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri lauded Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 for highlighting India's history through this film.

Hardeep Singh Puri attended the screening of Kesari: Chapter 2 in New Delhi on Tuesday. He was accompanied by actors Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Delhi BJP Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa for the event.

While addressing the cinemagoers in the theatre, Union Minister Puri lauded the effort of Kesari Chapter 2 makers to showcase a "transformational period" of India's history with the help of brilliant Bollywood artists like Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.

"We are very privileged to have been given this opportunity to watch this film that not only promises to be, but what I'm sure is a fantastic blockbuster, something which focuses on a transformational period in our history, which takes history out of the history books and with the talent and brilliance of Bollywood brings it to all of you," said Hardeep Singh Puri.

The film delves into the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It features a gripping courtroom showdown between Akshay Kumar, who portrays C Sankaran Nair, and R Madhavan, who portrays Neville McKinley, a lawyer defending the British Crown.

The Union Minister also urged the audience not to record the movie during the screening. Notably, Kesari Chapter 2 is slated to release in theatres on April 18, 2025.

The screening in Delhi was an exclusive preview of the film, which was attended by senior BJP Ministers, including Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, and others.

"Intellectual property and copyright laws being what they are, it is absolutely essential that you watch the film and put your phone on silent and do not use the recording device. It's a great privilege to be able to watch the film 3 days before its release. The Film which promises to break all records. Because I'm a student of history, so what I'm telling you is on the basis of the little I know, but I'm looking forward to being educated," added Hardeep Singh Puri.

Kesari Chapter 2 is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and stars Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in the lead roles.