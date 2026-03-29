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Upcoming Bollywood movie releases in April 2026: From Dacoit to Bhooth Bangla, here’s what to watch

April 2026 will see a diverse slate of Bollywood releases, including Dacoit, Bhooth Bangla, Ginny Weds Sunny 2, and Mercy, spanning action, comedy, romance, and social drama.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2026, 03:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Upcoming Bollywood movie releases in April 2026: From Dacoit to Bhooth Bangla, here’s what to watch(Source: IMDB)

New Delhi: April brings an exciting lineup of Bollywood releases, offering a mix of action, comedy, romance, and socially relevant drama. From Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit to Akshay Kumar returning with Bhooth Bangla, here’s a look at the films hitting theatres this month.

Dacoit

Starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, Dacoit was originally scheduled for release on March 19 but was postponed to avoid a box office clash with Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. The film also features Anurag Kashyap in a key role.

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Promising an electrifying cinematic experience, Dacoit blends high-octane action with raw emotion and gripping drama. The film has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu, with the story and screenplay jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo.

Bhooth Bangla

Filmmaker Priyadarshan returns to the big screen after nearly a decade with Bhooth Bangla. The horror-comedy sees Akshay Kumar back in a genre he is well known for.

Inspired by elements of Indian mythology and black magic, including references to ancient texts like the Vedas and the Mahabharata, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

Bhooth Bangla is set to release in theatres on April 10, with its trailer expected to drop soon.

Ginny Weds Sunny 2

Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr headline Ginny Weds Sunny 2, which is slated for a theatrical release on April 24.

The romantic comedy is a spiritual sequel to Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam’s 2020 Netflix film Ginny Weds Sunny. The film also features Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, Gopi Bhalla, Nayani Dixit, Vishwanath Chatterjee, and Rohit Chaudhary in supporting roles.

Backed by Vinod Bachchan and Umesh Kumar Bansal, the film is written and directed by Prasshant Jha.

Mercy

Mercy, directed by Mitul Patel, stars Adil Hussain, Raj Vasudeva, and Niharica Raizada. The film is also scheduled to release on April 24.

It explores the sensitive subject of passive euthanasia, offering a deeply moving take on compassion, duty, and the blurred lines of legal morality. The theme feels especially relevant in light of real-life cases such as that of Harish Rana, who, after being in a vegetative state for over 13 years, became one of the first individuals permitted passive euthanasia by the Supreme Court of India.

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