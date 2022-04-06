Urvashi Rautela starrer 'Dil Hai Gray' to hit theatres in July 2022, film also features Vineet Kumar Singh and Akshay Oberoi

New Delhi: Actors Vineet Kumar Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Urvashi Rautela starrer 'Dil Hai Gray' is all set to hit the theatres in July 2022. The Susi Ganeshan directorial has its first look poster reveal scheduled on 14th April.

‘Dil Hai Gray’ is a crime drama that traces the journey of a police inspector (Vineet), investigating a guy (Akshay) who is out trapping innocent women on social media. The movie draws its title from how every human has two sides to themselves when exposed to certain situations, and while some stand the test of time, some don't.

Through its plot, the film's narrative touches upon the fact that not everything is black and white, and how when time comes, even the best of people might have a change of heart. While further details about the movie are kept under wraps, the premise is most definitely relevant.

Talking about the film, producer Ramesh Reddy of Suraj Productions said, ''The association has been wonderful and much like all other work I associate with, the story is the true hero of Dil Hai Gray too. Films that have a strong and impactful subject line are the ones that best resonate with me, and thanks to Susi and team, this is one such movie.''

Further, adding to the above, director Susi says, ''The relevance of the movie and entire backdrop that it is based on makes the movie crucial in present day and age. At a time where there's so much happening online, the movie will most definitely be a tool to not just narrate the story, but also spread awareness on Cyber Crime that is a major threat to Humanity and reflects a flaw in our system as a society. We are glad to have associated with M. Ramesh Reddy and everyone else on board.''

‘Dil Hai Gray’ is produced by M. Ramesh Reddy is also written by him and writers Tariq Mohammad and Navin Prakash.