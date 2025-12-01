V Shantaram Biopic: Siddhant Chaturvedi’s FIRST LOOK As Rebel Who Redefined Indian Cinema Is Here!

Mumbai: The makers of upcoming biopic christened “V. Shantaram” have unveiled the first look of Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi as the legendary Indian filmmaker.

Siddhant along with the banner Camera Take Films took to Instagram to unveil the look. In the image, Siddhant is seen in a striking period look, dressed in traditional Indian attire with a Nehru cap, standing confidently beside a vintage film camera. The backdrop has a majestic eagle with outstretched wings against a cloudy sky, giving the scene a grand, cinematic feel.

The caption mentioned: “The Rebel Who Redefined Indian Cinema Is Back Where He Belongs — On the Big Screen.”

The historical biopic showcases the colourful life and cinematic genius of one of India’s most visionary storytellers. The film traces his remarkable journey from the silent era, to the advent of sound and eventually, colour emerging as one of the most influential auteurs in Indian cinematic history.

“Portraying V. Shantaram-ji is one of the greatest honors of my life,” Siddhant said in a statement.

The actor said that the more he read about V. Shantaram’s journey, the more humbled he felt.

“He wasn’t just a pioneer of Indian and global cinema, he was a visionary who kept pushing forward no matter the obstacles. Stepping into his world has been my most transformative experience as an actor. His life moved me deeply and reminded me of the power of perseverance. It’s a lesson I hope to hold close, both in my work and in every moment of my life,” added Siddhant.

Director Abhijeet Shirish Despande added: “V. Shantaram has been a huge source of inspiration for me as a filmmaker. His courage to experiment and his vision shaped so much of the cinema we know today. Telling his story is an honour and I hope we do justice to the man behind the legend. With this first poster, we are sharing a glimpse of that journey, with Siddhant Chaturvedi stepping into a role we always believed he was meant to play.”

Born as Shantaram Rajaram Vankudre in 1901, V. Shantaram was a strong force in Indian cinema whose career spanned nearly seven decades.

He founded two major film studios Prabhat Film Company in 1929 and Rajkamal Kalamandir in 1942 and directed the first Marathi-language talkie, “Ayodhyecha Raja,” in 1932.

His work includes “Duniya Na Mane” (1937), “Do Aankhen Barah Haath” (1957), “Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje” (1955) and “Navrang” (1959).

They were celebrated for their technical innovations and progressive social themes addressing issues like communal harmony, dowry, and prisoner rehabilitation. He received India’s highest film honor, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in 1985.

Producer Subhas Kale said: "V. Shantaram ji’s legacy is one of the strongest pillars of Indian cinema. His vision, his struggles and his innovations continue to inspire all of us who work in this industry. With this film, we hope to honour his journey in the most sincere way possible. As we unveil the first poster today, we are proud to have Siddhant Chaturvedi step into his shoes. His sincerity and commitment make him a fitting face to carry forward Shantaram ji’s legacy.”

"V. Shantaram isn’t just one of the greatest architects of Indian cinema, he is its heartbeat. Yet his extraordinary vision and contributions have often remained under celebrated. With this film, we hope to bring his legacy into the spotlight. Siddhant Chaturvedi was our first and only choice for the part. His passion and sincerity made him the natural choice to portray Shantaram ji on screen," added producer Sarita Ashwin Varde.

Written and directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, the project is presented by Rajkamal Entertainment, Camera Take Films and Roaring Rivers Productions. Rahul Kiran Shantaram, Subhash Kale and Sarita Ashwin Varde serve as producers.