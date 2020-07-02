हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor joins Akshay Kumar in 'Bell Bottom'

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor has bagged her another big movie. She will be seen opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in 'Bell Bottom'. The film is presented by Pooja Entertainment presents in association with Emmay Entertainment.

Vaani Kapoor joins Akshay Kumar in &#039;Bell Bottom&#039;

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor has bagged her another big movie. She will be seen opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in 'Bell Bottom'. The film is presented by Pooja Entertainment presents in association with Emmay Entertainment.

 'Bell Bottom' is set to release on April 2, 2021. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani.

This is the first time when Vaani will be seen opposite Akshay on-screen.

She was last seen in Yash Raj Films (YRF) backed 'War' starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Akki has a line-up of interesting films up his sleeve. His first OTT release is 'Laxmmi Bomb' with Kiara Advani which will be released on DisneyPlusHotstar soon.

 

